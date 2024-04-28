‘You Ate Your Momma Up a Bit’: Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Re-enacts Her Mom’s ‘Bring It On’ Routine as a Cheerleader

Kaavia James Union Wade is giving her celebrity mom, actress Gabrielle Union, a run for her money by reenacting one of her infamous scenes from her breakout movie role in “Bring It On.”

The 5-year-old has dressed up as her mother’s character, Isis, several times over the years but this was the first where she can be seen doing her best Clovers routine.

Initially, a video shared on Instagram starts with an excerpt from the 2000 movie where a young Gabrielle, dressed in a cropped gray hoodie with jeans, is seen walking down the stairs of the bleachers at her school’s football stadium.

Gabrielle Union shares adorable pictures of her daughter Kaavia in her “Bring It On” costume. (Photos: @kaaaviajames/Instagram)

The video quickly cuts to her daughter, Kaavia, who is seen sporting several different cheer outfits, including one reminiscent of the crop top and pleated skirt costume her mom wore in the 2000 hit movie.

Set to the soundtrack from the film, the video also showcases the known “Shady Baby” in several stages of her life, grooming her to be a little Clover.

Gabrielle posted a question on her daughter’s Instagram page to her 1.8M followers, “Who did it best?” before dubbing the snippet, “Bring It On: Kaav’s Version (2024).”

The fans were quick to answer, naming the little one as the victor.

“Lady Gab pleaseeeeee sit this out, our Internet NIECE kaav won this round hands down. Try again tomorrow,” one person wrote.

“Ummm Gab we love you but our Kaav is the GOAT!!” another comment read.

A third comment was directed to Kaavia, “You ate your momma up a bit but don’t tell her i said that.”

Kaavia is a star in her own right. Her parents affectionately call her day-to-day antics “The Kaavia Show.”

But fans want more. One person in the comment probing “When is Kavv going to do her first big movie?”

Should the family decide to allow the 5-year-old Kaavia to enter the entertainment industry, she would be following in her mother’s footsteps, as Gabrielle herself began her career as a child actor.

The Nebraska native started her acting career with minor roles, with her first audition being “Saved by the Bell.”

In 1997, she starred in the sixth season of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” as Klingon N’Garen in the episode “Sons and Daughters.”

Additionally, Union showcased her talent in various other TV shows such as “Moesha,” where she played Ashli, “Sister, Sister” where she stared as Vanessa, “Smart Guy” as Denise, and in five episodes of “7th Heaven” as Keesha Hamilton.

Those roles paved the way for Gabrielle, who is currently one of the most sought-after Black actresses in Hollywood. She went on to star in “City of Angels, “Brothers, “Two Can Play That Game,” and “Deliver Us From Eva,” all projects that helped heighten her movie career.