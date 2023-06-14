‘I Got Ex-Wives…I Got All Kinds of Stuff’: Dwyane Wade Reveals He and Gabrielle Union Agreed to Sign Prenups, with Both Having Successful Careers

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s finances continue to be a hot topic across social media. Even more so now that users have insight into their 50/50 split and the reason they both agreed to sign prenuptial agreements before saying “I do.”

Union and Wade wed in August 2014, after six years of dating. Together, they share one biological child, daughter Kaavia James, and his three children, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier, from previous relationships.

In the latest episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, the retired NBA star delved into both of the aforementioned money matters that have the internet buzzing.

“I told her how many kids I had before we started. I got ex-wives, I got all kinds of stuff,” he said, laughing. “My cheese going all over the place.”

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Photo: Gabunion/Instagram

As it pertains to protecting their assets, the three-time NBA championship winner said he was on board with signing a prenup. “That’s the thing, now I told her the same way, I’ll sign a prenup too,” Wade told host Shannon Sharpe during the two-hour episode.

“You a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for your stuff,” he added. When Sharpe suggested that everyone should have a prenup regardless of their financial status and assets, Wade couldn’t have agreed more.

“Why not? You get insurance, don’t you?… I don’t want nothing, but what I do want, if she decides to move on from me, she got $200 and I got $10 ‘cause I been spending all my money on dance recitals, all these games, all these trips, everything,” said the Utah Jazz minority owner.

Hitting back directly at the “think pieces” that popped up after Union revealed that they split certain financial responsibilities down the middle, Wade noted that he takes care of everything for which he is responsible.

“I take care of mama, I take care of my daddy, I take care of boom, boom, boom, boom,” he said. “When it comes to me and my wife — and another thing, we go on trips, all this stuff; y’all see the big trips.”

He continued, “My wife will put on a big trip. It’s a whole calendar year where I have to step in and I have to make sure the relationship is spicy and sexy, this and that, and my credit card gets used for everything … So yeah, we 50/50,” he said, sharing that the couple splits 50/50 for three particular items. He continued, “and I got about 50 to 100 things that I pay for that I’m responsible for everybody.”

Those who watched the interview expressed a range of reactions regarding the couple’s stance on prenups. Some of the comments read:

“Like he said just before the start of this clip. She is a millionaire.. She protecting her wealth and so is he.”

“She did it to protect her money, but when a man does it it’s a problem.”

“I actually thought she made more then him but yeah doesn’t really matter at this level they will both be fine either way.”

“We don’t know how much money Gabby has made from all her movies, but I can’t imagine she’s made as much Dwade did in the league, especially when you include endorsements.”

This is both Union and Wade’s second marriage. She was previously married to ex-NFLer Chris Howard from 2001 to 2006, a union she discussed in her 2017 memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine.”

The “Being Mary Jane” star said she and her team were “adamant” about signing a prenup with Wade “to protect myself, because I got taken to the cleaners in my first marriage.”

Months before their 2014 nuptials, she appeared on “The Arsenio Hall Show, where she revealed one of the ways her marriage to Wade would be different from the one she shared with Howard.

“For this marriage, the biggest difference between this and the last marriage will be a prenup. At my insistence,” she said. “When you have your own stuff, you don’t need to worry about anyone else’s stuff.

She continued, “So everyone should go into the relationship knowing, ‘I’m here for you, and you’re here for me.’ And the reality is I’ve never seen Dwyane balance a checkbook, so I gotta protect my stuff. It’s the wave of the future.”

As previously reported, Wade was given the side-eye from fans after he explained the origins of his and Union’s decision to share the financial burden of their multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles, the cost of caring for Kaavia and the price tag for their luxury lifestyle.