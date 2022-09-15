‘Must Publicly Apologize’: Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ Alleged Victims Claim They Are Ready to Settlement, Only After ‘Girls Trip’ Star Denounces ‘Shakedown’ Remarks 

New details have emerged in the child abuse case against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. Earlier this month, the entertainers were accused of allegedly “grooming” and “molesting” a young woman and her brother when they were children. Now the victim appears to be ready to settle. However, she wants the “Girls Trip” star to denounce reports they’re lying as part of a shakedown.

As followed closely by Atlanta Black Star, Haddish and Spears were hit with a 30-page suit filed last month in Los Angeles Superior Court for allegedly forcing the siblings to participate in sexually suggestive acts while filming a skit titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.” The disturbing project reportedly was shared online.

Actress Tiffany Haddish poses during the Tuca & Bertie photo op at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 23, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Radar Online reports that it has seen court documents laying out how the woman, listed as Jane Doe, and her brother, John Doe, have attempted to reach out to the actors but to no avail. Radar reports Jane Doe wrote that Haddish and Spears “have instead chosen to reach out to my mother to get her to force my brother and me to settle.”

“My brother and I are amenable to Plaintiff Haddish’s desire to engage in mediation/settlement talks,” Jane added.

She also claimed to have reached out to the “Night School” star’s lawyer, Clifton Albright, who “laid out basic terms of the parties to engage in mediation/settlement talks.”

However, Jane had several requirements, including Haddish footing the bill for mediation and “must take place in Las Vegas within the next two weeks.” She noted that “if we succeed in agreeing to a settlement,” she would be willing to issue a joint statement with the actress where “we state that the parties have agreed to a private settlement, and Haddish must publicly apologize for her role in the skits.”

The woman is also requesting that Haddish recant previous statements made by representatives for her and the “Mad TV” star, calling the resurfaced accusations “bogus” and an attempt at a “shakedown.”

The controversial skit reportedly took place between the years 2013 and 2014. Haddish was apparently a friend of their mother’s who took the children to Spears’ home, where the short was shot.

In July 2018, the mother reached a $15,000 settlement with Spears for the alleged molestation of her son. “The settlement release and confidentiality agreement have no binding legal effect on either Haddish or the two minor children,” records showed. The actress has not yet responded to the latest development.