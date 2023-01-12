‘Did You Crop Out Matthew?’: Tina Knowles-Lawson Shares Throwback Pic from Wedding to Mathew Knowles, Fans Zoom In

Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a picture on Instagram of herself at the age of 26 on her wedding day, and fans had jokes about her cropping her former husband, Mathew Knowles, out of the photo.

Knowles-Lawson looked radiant on her wedding day in the throwback photograph she shared earlier this week. She captioned the post, “I turned 26 years old the day before! Aww so innocent wide-eyed, and bushy-tailed. Little did I know what God had planned for me.”

Tina and Mathew, parents of Grammy-winning singers Beyoncé and Solange, were married in 1980. The former couple divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage.

Tina Knowles-Lawson shares a throwback picture on Instagram from her wedding to Mathew Knowles in 1980. (Photo: @mstinalawson / Instagram)



Fans complimented the picture in the comments and took note of the success of the 69-year-old’s musician daughters.

“Both girls favor you, but Beyoncé is your reincarnation all ova again,” noted one fan. Another fan said, “To birth 2 of THEE MOST INFLUENTIAL QUEENS this world has seen. YOU DID THAT!!!!!!!!”

“Literally birthed LEGENDS,” added one.

Another wrote, “Face card never declines!!!”

Beyoncé and Tina Knowles went to support Solange’s Ballet show in New York. pic.twitter.com/8FKSM74J3r — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2022

It appears as if a man was cropped out of Tina’s photo, and several fans joked about Lawson’s ex-husband being the missing man in question.

“Beautiful pic. Did you crop out Matthew?,” asked one fan. Another fan wrote, “Until you got enough and took that ring off.”

Tina remarried in 2015 to actor Richard Lawson, who happened to be the brother of her best friend. Lawson revealed on Instagram in 2021 that he had fallen in love with his future wife when he first met her nearly 40 years earlier. At the time, she was married to Mathew and pregnant with Beyoncé, and Lawson was married with a daughter who was still a toddler.

“Dear Teene B, 39 years ago my sister Gwen (RIP), your best friend, introduced us,” wrote Lawson. “I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking!! The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy. You were pregnant with Beyoncé at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy.”

Lawson went on to praise Tina for being a nurturing friend and mother before noting he waited for 32 years for his wife.

“It took 32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait,” he shared. “You’re a revolutionary, visionary, incredible artist, a fashion icon, a leader, a cultural beacon, a hot sexy ratchet God warrior and only second to God, You are my wife. How highly favored Am I???”