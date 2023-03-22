‘I Know Rev Run Ain’t Seen These Pics’: Angela Simmons’ PDA-Filled Photos With Boyfriend Yo Gotti Has Fans Swooning Over Their Connection

Angela Simmons is really into her new beau, Yo Gotti, and she does not care what anyone else has to say about their relationship.

While the public has weighed in on the surprising love connection, Simmons made it known in a recent post on Instagram that she is blissfully enjoying her time with the CEO of CMG Records.

“I know you can’t help but to be yourself ‘round me #WeDontNeedWorldsAcceptance,” she wrote while using lyrics from Beyoncé’s Grammy Award-winning song, “Plastic Off The Sofa.”

Angela Simmons and boyfriend Yo Gotti. (Photo: @Angelasimmons/Instagram.)

Still, fans made sure to flood the comment section with compliments about their “carefree” relationship

“I don’t know abt your past relationships but you look happy and just carefree and comfortable with him. It’s just nice to see,” wrote one person.

“When a man likes you more than you like him…. He gone always keep you glowing. Happy for you both,” wrote another person.

Many could not help but notice how happy the 35-year-old entrepreneur appears. In one of the three snapshots, Simmons is shown sitting on the Memphis native’s lap, and in another, she has her leg placed across his lap and she wraps her arms around him.

The blush-worthy poses sparked a handful of comments about their PDA, including one that read, “It’s giving, ‘it went down in the dmz.'”

Another fan who brought up Simmons’ father said, “I know Rev Run ain’t seen these pics.”

In 2016, Gotti famously rapped, “I got a crush on Angela Simmons,” in his hit song “Down in the DM.” Seven years later, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star confirmed new rumors that they are now a romantic item. Several fans have since applauded the artist for manifesting the woman of his dreams. Simmons’ father has yet to comment on her new relationship.

However, she has previously been linked to a few notable faces, such as Bow Wow, with whom she had an on-and-off courtship during their teens and early adulthood years.

Her last public relationship was with boxer Daniel Jacobs in 2020. She was previously engaged to businessman Sutton Tennyson after dating for two years. They welcomed their son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, in 2016, and ended their short-lived engagement in 2017. Shortly after their split, Sutton’s father lost his life to gun violence in 2018.