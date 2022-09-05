‘Will Be Filming My Second Crying Video’: Tyrese Speaks Out After His Divorce Is Finalized and Reacts to Social Media Joking About His Infamous Crying Video

Tyrese is finally divorced, and when the time is right, he plans on telling his side of the entire ordeal. The singer and his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, have been separated since 2020. Proceedings to finalize the divorce took place in an Atlanta courthouse over the course of two days in late August.

Ahead of day one of hearings, Tyrese shared on social media that he was in need of prayers as he was going into two of the most challenging days of his life. The request for a few good words may have very well worked out in his favor. TMZ reports, the “What Am I Gonna Do” vocalist was ordered to pay $10,690 in monthly child support for their daughter Soraya. The judge also ruled to deny Lee’s request for $20,000 a month in spousal support, as well as her request for the former couple’s Range Rover SUV. She was, however, granted their Land Rover.

(L-R) Tyrese Gibson. Samantha Lee. Photo: @lovesamanthalee/Instagram

News of the divorce sparked a slew of comments online poking fun at Tyrese and his all-too familiar emotional outbursts that often land on social media. Many of whom expressed dread over what could be another “what more do you want from me?” video of the distraught singer-actor and lengthy posts of him spilling his heart to his fans. None of these comments were lost on Tyrese. After regaining his legally single status, he shared several posts, one of which read, “Divorced, single father, I’m still in love and have faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, and I live in Atlanta where the ratio is 80 to 1…One things for sure? I’m going to get it right one day….”

The post continued, “Lips are sealed right now….. But y’all know me right? Ain’t no f**king way this is all going down with me addressing it….Later tonight I will be filming my second crying video around 9:30pm since I booked 17 movies after my first video? I’m going to make sure I get even more ugly faces in.”

Instead of taking more jabs at “Baby Boy,” several social media users took advantage of the opportunity to offer him some sound advice. “Keep ya lips sealed. We don’t need to know everything. Sometimes it’s ok to be quiet and move on in peace,” commented one person on the post.

Another person suggested, “I hope you are writing. If you gonna cry in public, put it in a song and make you some dough like only you can Sir! On some ‘Lately’! I can’t wait to hear some new music man!”

And a third wrote, “Wow, take some steps back and then try to step into yourself. These kind of post are nonproductive.”