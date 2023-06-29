‘Why Aren’t You with Mrs. Tina Overseas’: Richard Lawson Shuts Down Rumors About Split from Tina Knowles-Lawson After Fan Asks Why He’s Not with Her on Beyoncé’s Tour

Beyoncé fans had questions for actor Richard Lawson after he posted a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson on Instagram on June 3. Lawson is married to the “Single Ladies” singer’s mother, Tina Knowles.

The Grammy-winning artist is currently in Europe with her family for her Renaissance World Tour, and fans who saw that he’d shared the Emerson quote on social media have been curious as to why Lawson isn’t also in Europe with his wife.

Richard Lawson at the Promenade de la Croisette in Cannes, France on May 22, 2023 (Photo: @mrrichardlawson/Instagram)

Lawson captioned his post, “One of my favorite quotes. Emerson is a genius. #wisdom #empower #selfrespect #selfreminder.”

“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest

accomplishment. — Ralph Waldo Emerson.”

Richard Lawson posts on Instagram. (Photo: @mrrichardlawson/Instagram)

Fans reacted to the post, and one fan asked the actor why he wasn’t with Knowles overseas.

“Why aren’t you with Mrs. Tina overseas? Concerned fan.”

The “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” actor replied, “@crmstyd I’m doing a series here in LA and working on my film. Thanks for your concern. It’s all good.”

After another fan expressed a wish in taking a class at Lawson’s studio, he replied, “I have virtual classes that you can take from anywhere in the world. Studio.RICHARDLAWSON.net.”

In another post shared on June 5, a fan questioned why Lawson hasn’t posted any recent pictures of himself with his wife.

“Where is Ms. Tina? I never see pictures of you two together anymore,” noted the fan, prompting another to reply, “I was thinking the same.”

Tina Knowles-Lawson, Richard Lawson, Blue Ivy Carter, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter at the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala – Santa Monica, California (October 22, 2022) pic.twitter.com/Y6jrecBGzp — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) October 27, 2022

Lawson runs the WACO Theater Center acting studio in Los Angeles, which he founded with his wife in 2017. Lawson and Knowles were married in 2015.

Knowles-Lawson was seen at her daughter’s concert in London earlier in June, and while her husband is currently in Los Angeles, it would seem that he was in attendance for some of Beyoncé’s tour because he shared a picture of himself from Cannes, France back in May.