‘It’s Giving Meech Where’s My Husband’: Yung Miami Defends Her Melodramatic ‘BMF’ Debut After Fans Compare Her and Lil Meech’s Acting In New Video

Fans are clowning Yung Miami once again for her role in the hit series “BMF.” The City Girls rapper was dragged across social media by critics telling her to stick to rapping.

During season 2, the City Girls rapper played Deanna, the wife of Mike Merrill’s character, Ty Washington.

Washington was the friend and business partner of Big Meech, who is portrayed by his son Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory in the series about the Black Family Mafia’s empire. In one emotional scene, Meech informed Deanna that her husband had been killed. She was in such disbelief as she continued asking him, “Meech, where’s my husband?”

Yung Miami as Deanna in “BMF,” (Photo: @starz/Instagram) and her co-star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Fluneroy in Rylo Rodriguez’s music video for “Equal Dirt.” (Photo: @Rylo Rodriguez/ YouTube Screenshot)

Now Meech’s recent performance in another scene has fans drawing comparisons between the two, and Yung Miami is not happy about it.

He recently played love interest to actress-singer Serayah in the music video for rapper Rylo Rodriguez’s new song, “Equal Dirt.”

In the little over four-minute video, the 23-year-old is involved in another scene, though he has very few lines. Meech can be seen sitting next to Serayah on a couch as he echoed the climactic question echoed in the song, “Who is this for?”

His acting appears to be a hard “no” for many fans who critiqued his performance online. Some instantly compared him to a musician, including one who said, “It’s giving Meech where’s my husband.” Others said:

“Tariq & Brayden been telling yall this man can’t act.”

“He only knows how to play his father.”

“Akekekeke he put in NO effort… like she did.”

After one critic tweeted, “N—a this is Caresha level acting,’ which set Yung Miami off. She responded, “F—k you!”

Others joined in on the discussion, saying to keep the Miami native out of this.

“Ion like how they be coming for you caresha.”

“One thing about Caresha y’all come for her she is gonna retaliate I love it.”

While people teased Yung Miami for her acting, at least one fan believed that the rapper would have shown up and shown out if she had been asked to be in Rylo Rodriguez’s video.

They wrote, “Nahh she would’ve ate that scene up.”

“BMF” was not Yung Miami’s first role. Earlier this year, she also played a small role in Eddie Murphy’s Netflix film “You People,” and last year she appeared as herself on “Grown-ish” with Yara Shahidi.