‘It Wasn’t Funny’: Yung Miami Defends Her Acting In ‘BMF’ After Fans Give Negative Feedback

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Bownlee, guest starred in the latest episode of “BMF,” and let’s just say it was … unforgettable.

The “City Girls” rapper portrayed a character named “Deanna” who is a loving wife to her husband, Ty Washington – portrayed by Mike Merrill.

Yung Miami defends her acting in “BMF” after critics bash her performance (Pictured: @yungmiami/Instagram)

During the episode, Yung Miami found herself in the middle of a very heavy scene with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, portrayed by the non-fictional character’s actual son “Lil Meech.”

Some fans believed that the dramatic scene was not executed realistically, and shared their disapproval of Yung Miami’s performance on Twitter.

“I hope Yung Miami stick to making music bruh this really the worst acting I ever seen in my life”



“This scene in #bmf maybe the worse acting I’ve ever seen. This s–t look like a #tubi movie lmao”



“Yung Miami the acting baby I wanted real bad boohoo tears and crying”



A few fans even stated that the reason why they couldn’t take the “Act Up” rapper’s debut role in the drama series seriously was due to Yung Miami being unintentionally funny.

“Caresha wasn’t ready to star in a drama. She’s too funny for this scene

“Caresha had me screaming on BMF last night she mad funny”



It seemed as if the 29-year-old was tired of the negative comments because she responded back, “it wasn’t funny lol,” to the above statement.

Earlier this year, Yung Miami talked about her “BMF” character with the entertainment outlet Hollywood Unlocked and seemed pretty excited for viewers to see a “different side of her.”

“My character is like different from Yung Miami,” she explained, “it’s very emotional, it’s a real serious scene. It showed like a whole different side of me. It’s very like a vulnerable state.”

Despite fans’ disapproval of Yung Miami’s acting, she has been booked and busy this year portraying different roles on the big screen.

Towards the end of January, the controversial romcom “You People” with Jonah Hill and Lauren London hit Netflix, and fans were introduced to Yung Miami’s character Tiffany.

She also recently guest starred in an episode of “Grown-ish” with Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner.

While naysayers have their opinion, Yung Miami continues to increase her résumé with different projects.