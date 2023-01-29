Family of Nipsey Hussle Fighting His Ex to Retain Custody of His 14-Year-Old Daughter

The family of late rapper Nipsey Hussle is going to court to get custody of his 14-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom. According to documents obtained from Radar Online, the family failed to reach an agreement with the recording artist’s ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster.

According to the outlet, the “Victory Lap” rapper’s mother, Angelique Smith, his brother, Samiel Asghedom and his sister, Samantha Smith, have been trying to come to a custody agreement for a month with Foster to no avail. They were ordered by the court to attend mediation on Nov. 30 but they could not agree on a custody arrangement.

Emani Asghedom and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The family first went to court to get custody of Emani after the rapper’s murder on March 31, 2019. The family was granted guardianship by the court after claiming that Foster had a substance abuse problem and was therefore an unfit parent. The family also told the court that Foster allegedly assaulted someone in front of Emani. They also claimed that she was unable to properly manage Emani’s $2 million inheritance.

“Obviously, the behavior summarized herein endangered Emani’s well-being, but such behavior also makes Ms. Foster wholly unfit to act as guardian of the estate, and be able to manage Emani’s inheritance expected to exceed two million dollars ($2,000,000),” read the filing.

Foster posted a message on social media at the time noting that she would fight to regain custody of her daughter. “I love my daughter and I’ll do whatever it takes to get her back,” she wrote. “Love my kids I’ll always rise to the occasion for them.”

Foster reportedly agreed with the family having guardianship initially due to her financial situation but claimed the family didn’t keep their word regarding the arrangement.

“Tanisha’s motivation for doing so was in recognition of her own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani,” read the documents.

Foster also claimed the family showed favoritism to actress Lauren London, the mother of the rapper’s son Kross Ermias Asghedom. She claimed that the family “frequently demonstrated their disdain for Emani’s mother in favor of Lauren London … and such attitude may impact the ability for (the family) to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the minor’s estate.”

Foster also claimed that the family used their “financial position and influence” to reduce visitation and is requesting that a “neutral experienced financial planner” be appointed to manage her daughter’s inheritance.

The two sides are due on court on April 27 in Los Angeles, Radar reports.