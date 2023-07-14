‘He Like No Car Shows Over Here’: Diddy Gives Rick Ross Housewarming Gift for His Latest Massive Mansion In Miami, Issues Warning About Keeping the Noise Down

Rick Ross is reportedly buying a multi-million dollar mansion in Miami Beach, and his friend and new neighbor, Sean Diddy Combs, welcomed Rozay with a new housewarming gift for his Florida residence in the exclusive Star Island neighborhood.

According to TMZ, the mansion cost Ross $37 million, and the sprawling 40,000-square-foot estate includes six bathrooms, nine bathrooms, a summer kitchen, an entertainment room and a heated pool.

Rick Ross (L) and Diddy (R). (Photo: @richforever / @diddy / Instagram)

Shaq and Jennifer Lopez are also reportedly his new neighbors, and, according to Diddy, the secluded neighborhood is walkable but better with transportation.

The 53-year-old music mogul gifted Ross a luxury golf cart so that he could get around Star Island in style. Combs captioned the video “about last night.” Ross also shared the video in his Instagram Stories.

“This your housewarming gift, n—a,” said Combs. “Hold on, you not moving in ’cause you just got approved by the community board,” he joked as Ross laughed in the background.

“This is an intimate space. This is where he’s very private and he lets nobody in here. This is Star’s Island. But this right here is my housewarming gift, because around Star Island, you could walk around Star Island, but it’s better to drive.”

“Thank you, my brother,” replied Ross. “I love it. I love it.”

“So look,” Ross continued. “Y’all witnessed it. Diddy just blessed with my, my cart to get around Star Island, man. This is my housewarming gift.”

Diddy went on to say that Ross — who is known for disturbing the peace with his car shows at his home in the Atlanta suburb of Fayetteville, Georgia — would not be able to get away with the same while living in the Miami Beach neighborhood.

“I’m not playing with you, Rozay. No f—king parties,” he warned the Maybach Music Group CEO. “No pool parties. I’m the head of the committee, I don’t do none of that s—t. You hear me? Rozay, we not doing none of that. I don’t give a f—k.”

Diddy blesses Rick Ross with "housewarming gift" after he buys $37M Miami mansionhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/ABiln03xXy — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 14, 2023

Rick Ross car show 2023 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mfU2UPiNfo — Mnyamani⚪ (@Zikamnyamane) June 4, 2023

Fans responded to the video in a clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked.

“He like no car shows over here,” said one. “Lol.”

“@diddy let @richforever know this isn’t the promised land in Atlanta, no pool parties and no car shows in Star Island.”

“Hahahaha Diddy said keep that foolishness you be doing in ATLANTA.”

“Lmbo Diddy said NO PARTIES & he mean that too.”

Ross began holding an annual car show at his mansion dubbed Promise Land in Fayetteville, and his neighbors complained that they were “locked in” and “unnecessarily compromised” due to the large number of attendees that frequent the artist’s car show, which drew in around 6,000 people last month. Fayetteville County officials denied the “Run It” rapper’s permit to hold the show following the complaints but later reversed course.

Ross reportedly plans to renovate the home once the purchase is finalized.