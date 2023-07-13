‘Prayed Hard Too…I Spoke In Tongues’: Jamie Foxx Fans Give Him the Side Eye, Saying He Failed to Thank Them for Their Prayers When He Was Recently Seen Out and About

Despite the fact that Jamie Foxx thanked his fans with an Instagram post months after his medical emergency in April, some apparently felt slighted that the beloved entertainer didn’t thank his fans again when he was seen out and about in Chicago recently.

Foxx was seen on July 9 waving to his fans from a boat on the Chicago River, later playing Topgolf and even returning a woman’s lost purse!

Jamie Foxx arrives at the world premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal LA Live on Aug. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

While Foxx’s medical complication is still unknown, the “Ray” actor was reportedly recovering in a Chicago facility that specializes in stroke recovery, spinal cord injury rehab, traumatic brain injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation.

Fans were thrilled to see the 55-year-old outside, however, readers of the Neighborhood Talk complained that Foxx didn’t thank his fans while he was seen out and about.

The outlet posted a picture of the actor with the caption, “You know what…Neighbors, y’all agree?” along with a comment that read, “I’m sorry…Jamie could’ve said thank you for the prayers. N—a I spoke in tongues!”

Fans reacted to the post with mixed reactions, and several defended Foxx for remaining mum while others noted that all should be grateful for Foxx’s recovery.

“N—a just popped back outside and didn’t say s—t,” said one.

“You don’t pray for someone to get a thank you,” noted another fan. “Thank God he still here.”

A third said, “I mean prayed hard too! Lol but I’m happy he’s back in hood health.”

“A lot of people on social media wanted personal calls from him to believe that’s him,” joked one.

“He posted a thank you note to his account months ago and y’all said you need to see him,” one fan reminded folks. “You see him and now you need to hear him speak directly to the camera. Once he does…what’s the next demand?”

So good to see Jamie Foxx back on his feet 🤗thank God for life 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CIX42Eq99u — JOE (@gani_jonathan) July 11, 2023

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter says Foxx is currently working on producing a documentary about the late singer Luther Vandross with actor Colin Firth and director Dawn Porter. The “So Amazing” singer passed away in 2005 at the age of 54.

“Luther is one of our GOATs,” said Foxx in a statement, per THR. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division and Sony Music Publishing is partnering with Foxxhole Productions and Raindog Films for the documentary.