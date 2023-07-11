‘She Don’t Need to Babysit Anymore’: Blac Chyna’s Mom, Tokyo Toni, Slammed for ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Adult Toys In Front of Her 6-Year-Old Granddaughter

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, is under fire after making “sick” comments in the presence of her granddaughter while babysitting.

Toni has two grandchildren; 10-year-old King Cairo, and 6-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

(L) Blac Chyna (Pictured: @blacchyna/Instagram) (R) Tokyo Toni (Pictured: @tokyo_toni_/Instagram)

In a recent TikTok video shared through social media, the 51-year-old grandmother can be seen holding Dream in her arms as they spoke to Amazon’s Alexa voice control system.

Things took a turn for the worse when the controversial social media personality began cursing and talking about adult toys in front of her young granddaughter.

“Alexa, get the f–k on, I’m telling you, b—h, you better move on,” Toni said before threatening to “punch” the cloud-based voice service in the jaw.

Toni’s unhinged comments prompted Dream to inform her grandmother that the device “doesn’t work like that.” The child then ordered Alexa to “stop playing that.”

She tried to end the conversation before stating aloud that she enjoys relaxing in bed with a “nice hot dildo and a bucket of c-m” after the device told Toni that she enjoyed curling up into bed “with a good book and a warm coffee.”

“Scram, b—h,” Toni continued with her vulgar rant, even though the system responded, “I can’t take being talked to this like.”

Shortly after, Dream can be heard yelling, “Grandma” in the background.

Neither Chyna nor Rob Kardashian have publicly responded to Toni’s display in the now-viral video. However, many social media users did not find the interaction amusing at all. Her remarks elicited a number of concerned responses in the comment section under a post on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page.

“This is why you have to be careful who you have children with. Imagine your child spending time alone with this woman.”



“Y’all find this funny ? Ain’t no way a grown a– granny is talking like that in-front of a child. Disgusting.”

“Tokyo mind your language in front of a child.”

“Smh talking like that in front of your grandchild just SICK.”

“She don’t need to babysit anymore.”

Tokyo Toni is so unserious 🤣🤣 why she arguing and threatening Alexa, a robot? 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/g50kr1IjNw — jer (@taintedkitkat) July 10, 2023

This video’s infamy comes one day after Chyna, who now goes by Angela White, revealed her desire to keep her children away from social media.

In an interview with The Sun, the mother of two explained that she doesn’t post her kids, “Because I want them to have their privacy and that’s like a really big thing for me because they’re gonna grow up already like in that [spot]light.”

White added that she wants her children to “stay kids” for as long as possible without worrying about their physical appearance.

“They need to just focus on school and love. That’s it,” she stated.

White shares 6-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. She also has a 10-year-old, King Cairo, whom she shares with rapper her ex-boyfriend Tyga.