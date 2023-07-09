‘Downplaying a Persons Abuse Never Sits Well with Me’: K. Michelle Attempts to Renew Feud with Rasheeda After Fan Asks If She Ever Received an Apology for This

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” has produced some of the culture’s most iconic beefs in reality television — one of which is between singer K. Michelle and rapper Rasheeda.

K. Michelle seemingly reignites her feud with Rasheeda. (Photos: @kmichellemusic/Instagram; @rasheeda/Instagram)

In 2012, K. Michelle revealed on the show that her ex-boyfriend and music producer, Memphitz Wright, physically abused her.

After the Soul Train Music Award winner opened up about her story, stating that she was a victim, Rasheeda immediately called her a liar during a sit-down at a restaurant.

At the time, the “My Bubble Gum” artist was friends with Wright and chose to stand by him. But many felt she was wrong for doing so.

Wright would go on to sue the reality show, the singer, and the show’s executive producer Mona Scott-Young for defamation.

However, in various depositions, he admitted to having a physical altercation with K. Michelle in a Memphis hotel in 2009 and later sending text messages threatening to murder K. Michelle’s son, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Court documents reveal that Memphitz once put a pillow over K Michelle’s mouth to quiet her, an action the court believed justified her feeling he tried to kill her. It’s been a sour topic for years, and since then, fans on social media can’t seem to forget.

Recently, when a fan asked the award-winning singer and songwriter if she ever received an apology from Rasheeda “after she found out the truth.”

K. Michelle responded with a direct statement, “F—k her.”

Another fan peeped the shade and responded, “I’m crying real tearsssss. this is so random lmfaoooo. the beef that lives on!”

A few social media users agreed that someone should have reached out.

“I always said that she should’ve reached out and apologized but life started kicking her a— shortly after the truth came out.”

“I Swear THIS was the Moment Rapper Rasheeda became TRASH AF As a person to me. Downplaying a Persons Abuse never sits well with me.”

I Swear THIS was the Moment Rapper Rasheeda became TRASH AF As a person to me. Downplaying a Persons Abuse never sits well with me pic.twitter.com/iw4rtVlih5 — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) July 9, 2023

One individual referred to the current season of “LHHATL,” which has shown Rasheeda’s many attempts to mend friendships between her cast mates.

They wrote, “It’s crazy because @RASHEEDA is on Love and Hip Hop playing therapist this SZN, but won’t apologize to @kmichelle lol I can’t take Rasheeda serious.”

Since K. Michelle left the show in 2016, Rasheeda has endured her share of drama with other cast members, including her husband, Kirk Frost, who fathered a child with another woman during their marriage.

Although she had not reached out to apologize, she has made K. Michelle the butt of a few shady jokes.

In Sept. 2020, while watching old clips from “LHHATL,” Rasheeda and another cast member Mimi Faust went over a few s drama-filed moments on the VH1 series.

The two went over a previous scene where Faust invited Rasheeda, K. Michelle, and her friend Ariane Davis over to her new place after splitting from her ex-Stevie J. The tension was still brewing from the sit-down but things seemed to initially be going well until Davis and Faust tried to make the other two ladies speak to each other.

K. Michelle called her out again for not believing her abuse story, and Rasheeda resorted to talking about her butt implants.

“And that’s why she got her whole a— taken out. Rasheeda, you was right the entire time!” said Faust.

Rasheeda added, “Girl, stop,” as she joined in with the drag adding, “Let me shut up.”

The conversation got so heated that she got up and walked out, but returned after the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer made a comment about her husband as she walked out the door.

“Tell Kirk and his three earring I said hello,” said K. Michelle. It led to a physical fight, with K. Michelle kicking Rasheeda and then later throwing a candle at her as security tried to carry her out the door.