‘Go Off Sis’: Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Stunning Wardrobe In Celebration of Her 45th Birthday, Fans Say She Looks More ‘Beautiful Than Ever’

Tia Mowry is walking into 45 with a new mindset and a vibrant wardrobe.

The “Sister, Sister” actress celebrated her 45th birthday on July 6, and shared a video on Instagram that compiled some of her most fly outfits over the past year.

In her upload, fans can see Mowry dressed in a variety of colors and styles, everything from pant sets and jumpsuits to leather outfits and bright-colored dresses.

Tia Mowry celebrates turning 45 years old. (Pictured: @tiamowry/Instagram)

“So what are you gonna do now that you’re 45?” was written over the top of her video’s beginning, just before lyrics to “Imma Be” by The Black Eyed Peas appeared.

“This is 45 ! I am claiming this year as a year of self-discovery, self-improvement, and self-love. To me, getting older is a blessing, and life has taught me so much about the person I want to be and the life I want to live,” Mowry wrote in her caption.

She continued, “This year, I want to continue to live in my truth. Plus, I just want to have fun and prioritize giving myself pockets of joy and excitement amidst the craziness of life.”



Mowry added that her newfound decisions will be “based on my intuition and listening to what I truly want in this life. I am beyond excited to see the blessings this year will bring, and to continue to see the fruit of all the self-work I have been doing.”

Her post currently has over one million plays, over 129,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

While many users wished Mowry a happy birthday, several commenters noticed a newfound glow about her that they couldn’t help but mention.

“Tia…. You’re that WOMAN! And I am here to fully experience HER!! Go OFF queen!!”

“Ate. I love you. Aging like wine and such a vibe.”

“Yyaassss Tia go off sis Happy Birthday!!!”

“You look more beautiful than ever you go girl.”

“She’s living the dream!!”

This past year, Mowry went through one of the biggest changes in her life, separating from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict.

The two were together for over two decades and share two children: 12-year-old Cree and 5-year-old Cairo Hardrict. Since revealing their separation last October, she’s been outspoken about her healing journey and rediscovering herself as a single woman.

“Healing is not linear. Some days may be harder than others, but remember that even on the toughest days, you are one step closer to becoming the person you were always meant to be,” she tweeted on her birthday.

In a recent interview with HelloBeautiful, Mowry said it was “one of the hardest decisions” she’s ever had to make — walking away from the union between her and Hardrict.

She credited their kids for helping her to come to this tough decision, which she calls “the best gift I can give them. Seeing their mother walk in truth I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision,” the mother of two told the outlet.

She added, “I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live, for them not to live a life that everyone else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live.”

The divorce for Mowry and Hardrict was finalized in April and both were granted joint and physical custody. Their agreement states that neither will pay child support but they will split all costs, including funding Cree and Cairo’s private school education and other fees associated with their extracurricular activities.

Neither was ordered to pay spousal support. In addition, Mowry was allowed to keep the $4.3 million family home they shared with their children.