‘People Don’t Read’: Shaunie Henderson Hits Back After Shaquille O’Neal’s Fans Attack Her Over Quote About Ever Being In Love with Him

Shaunie Henderson is fighting back after fans of her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, dragged her for questioning if she was ever really in love with the NBA legend in her new memoir, “Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms.”

Henderson, 49, and O’Neal divorced in 2009 due to infidelities committed by the former Los Angeles Laker. The former couple share four children — Amirah, Shaqir, Shareef, and Me’arah; Shaunie also has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship while Shaq has a daughter, Taahirah, with his ex, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

In “Undefeated,” Henderson wrote, “Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with.”

Shaunie Henderson (L) reacts after fans of her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal (R) drag her for questioning if she was ever really in love with him in her new memoir. (Photo: @iamshaunie / Instagram / Getty Images for Tyler Robinson Foundation)

The passage went viral on social media, and O’Neal — who admitted to cheating on his ex-wife in various interviews and in his 2011 memoir, “Shaq Uncut: My Story” — replied to the passage on Instagram by writing, “Trust me I get it.” The 52-year-old also posted, “I understand…wouldn’t have been in love with me either wishing you all the best … all love. Shaq.”

Despite O’Neal seemingly understanding what his ex-wife meant in the passage, his fans weren’t as forgiving. “Ignore that negativity. You are loved by many,” wrote one fan.

Even “Underworld” actress Kate Beckinsale threw herself into the fray, threatening to snatch off Henderson’s wig, writing, “Hey now . We all have a sociopathic ex . I got you -want me to pull up and snatch a wig or two ? I will …love you man.”

However, Henderson said her words were taken “out of context.”

“My book is my truth, and when I was talking to my friend yesterday, I was like, developing an opinion,” she told People magazine. “And a comment from content with no context will show you a lot of people’s intelligence and unintelligence, right? There was no context to just that one quote that I said, and I think that sadly, people are taking my words out of context.”

“I’m not a word girl. I’m a character girl, and since I’ve left the marriage of Shaquille, my character has spoken for itself,” added Henderson. “It’s my book, my truth, and it’s my legacy.” She also said that she “can’t speak for” why her ex responded to the out-of-context social media excerpt.

“People don’t read, you know what I mean? ‘Love,’ not…’in love’…They pick out the words they want. Again, context is everything,” she said.

The “Basketball Wives” producer married Pastor Keion Henderson back in 2022, and she notes that marrying him made her realize the difference between loving someone and being in love.

“When you love somebody, you love somebody, but to be in love with somebody is a different feeling,” she said. “And I will be honest, I didn’t realize that until I found the love of my life right now and I’m in this marriage. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. It’s a different feeling.'”

Pastor Keion Henderson would never shhh Shaunie Henderson pic.twitter.com/ltWrQ1U4M5 — Black AF News (@blackafnews) May 6, 2024

The mother of five also told the outlet that she prayed about the passage from her memoir “Undefeated” going viral as she does “about everything.”

“I prayed about it,” said Henderson. “I pray about everything. Listen, praying about things makes you be quiet. So I go in what I call my prayer closet, and even if that’s driving in the car, it’s just like, when you feel yourself being emotional about something or feeling like you need to defend yourself, you just stop and pray, it will silence you and it will center you and balance you. So absolutely, it’s my go-to.”

Henderson also spoke about her new memoir during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show on May 7 and spoke of the relationship she has with Shaq today.

“Shaquille and I have a great relationship now,” said Henderson. “And beautiful children. I would not change any part of my story. Not one part…. My reward is now.”