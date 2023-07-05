‘THIS IS THE TYPE OF RICH IM TRYING TO BE’: Tina Knowles-Lawson Rides Shotgun with Kelly Rowland at the Wheel, Fans Zoom In on the ‘Secret Service’ Trailing Behind Them

Tina Knowles-Lawson is letting her hair flow in the wind as fans continue to speculate about the state of her marriage to Richard Lawson.

The Houston native and the actor have been married since 2015, but rumors of a soured love have surfaced in recent weeks as the pair has not been seen together on social media since March.

But none of that chatter was top of mind for Knowles-Lawson, as she proved in her most recent video post.

Tina Knowles-Lawson was photographed with Gayle King and Nina Cooper at Michael Rubin’s all-white birthday party in the Hamptons. (Photo: @Tinaknowles/Instagarm)

The internet’s favorite celebrity mother was just one of the familiar faces who flocked to the Hamptons during Fourth of July weekend, where businessman Michael Rubin hosted his annual star-studded bash.

Knowles-Lawson was enjoying the early summer weekend vibes as she rode shotgun in a classic, drop-top car with her bonus daughter Kelly Rowland at the wheel. The Destiny’s Child songstress also chauffeured Beyoncé’s cousin, Angie Beynice, and friend Andrea, as they were all decked out in white outfits for the party.

The former Headliners Hair Salon owner captioned the post, “On our way to an amazing White party in the Hamptons last night with @kellyrowland she was our driver ! listening to Marvin Gaye ! @angiebeyince and sweet Andrea @dre418.”

Plenty of fans commented that the casual cruise was like a scene out of a movie and that it was the type of experience they aspire to have one day.

“THIS IS THE TYPE OF RICH IM TRYING TO BE.”

“Imagine looking over and seeing Kelly , Ms. Tina and the gang Vibing in a drop top I’d crash my car.”

“Living their best life UNBOTHERED and I’m here for it!”

Tina Knowles And Kelly Rowland On There Way To A White Party In The The Hamptons pic.twitter.com/nf2Mkhnrat — Messy_Oodles (@EInducemen44923) July 4, 2023

But more than a few users could not help but focus on the two black SUVs that were trailing behind the women. Those social media comments included:

“Beyoncé must be in the SUVs behind them… TOP NOTCH security

“hey are just “living” love it! Security SUVs looking like secret service. Black royalty at its finest.”

“Yes for having Secret Service behind y’all!”

Beyoncé and JAY-Z at Michael Rubin’s July 4th party in the Hamptons 🇺🇸🎉 pic.twitter.com/KPuAOQMjbG — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 4, 2023

Whether the “Break My Soul” singer was riding behind her mother and best friend is unknown. But photos online confirm that she and her husband, Jay-Z, were both at the gathering.

The festive outing marked the end of a mini-break in Beyoncé’s schedule as she kicks off the North American leg of her Renaissance tour with two nights in Toronto on July 8 and 9.