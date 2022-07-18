‘Ain’t No Way Two Texas Tornados On the Same Stage’: Fans React After Erykah Badu Gets on Stage and Proves She Has Meg Knees at Megan Thee Stallion’s Concert

Erykah Badu showed Megan Thee Stallion she too has ‘Meg Knees.’ The R&B soul singer hopped on stage during Meg’s concert in Switzerland as a surprise special guest. Meg told her Texas native sister, “Drop that s–t for them real quick.” And Erykah did exactly that.

(left): Megan Thee Stallion @theestallion/Instagram (right): Erykah Badu @erykahbadu/Instagram

Wearing only jean shorts, a white T-shirt, sneakers and a black vest, Badu quickly felt the power of Megan’s song, “Kitty Kat” after she took off her black vest, threw it to the side and started twerking as she dropped it like it was hot.

The “On and On” singer began wiggling her thighs and booty before she got on all fours as the crowd went wild. Not only did Erykah’s bootylicious performance hype up the crowd, Meg was also seen jumping up and down hyping up the 51-year-old.

In Meg’s recently uploaded Instagram Reel, it showed Erykah’s exciting performance and the Houston Hottie captioned it, “When I tell yall my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee s–t out of me [hand applause emojis] [laughter emoji] I did not know she was about to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland. Rea mf TEXAS S–T! REAL MF HOT GIRL S–T.”

Megan wasn’t the only person who praised Erykah. Many fans of the ’90s singer hopped in the comments section and cheered on her dance.

Actress Taraji P. Henson, who was featured in Megan’s music video in 2021, for the hit song “Body,” wrote, “Yassssss!!!” with tons of hearts, laughing emojis and fire flames.

Texas native and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright wrote, “Realll Texas S–t and she keeping it cute”

Another comment said, “I knew this was gon happen cause ain’t no way TWO Texas Tornados on the same stage ain’t gon’ cut tf up!”

Erykah had fans shocked, proud and ready to shake their booties all in a span of 45 seconds.