‘Oh the Petty to Come’: Diddy’s Brief Exchange with Misa Hylton Has Fans Believing He ‘Threatened’ Her for Blasting Him Online Following Their Son’s DUI Arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs and the mother of his oldest son had a rather interesting exchange on social media that has fans believing the music mogul indirectly threatened her.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, his son, Justin Dior Combs, and Justin’s mother, Misa Hylton. (Photos: @Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Global Spin Awards; @misahylton/Instagram)

After news of Justin Combs’ DUI arrest hit the Internet, his mother, Misa Hylton, called out the Bad Boy Records CEO for launching an alcohol brand company and not protecting her son during the 2015 incident when he attended UCLA. Diddy was arrested for an alleged altercation with Bruins assistant coach Sal Alosi.

Hylton even called out one of Diddy’s female staffers for the way she tried to “handle” her.

“Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn’t anything wrong With you. This where the buck stops for me,” she wrote about Diddy last week.

The two recently had an exchange in the comment section of Diddy’s “F—k It Friday” Instagram post on June 9. His national PSA is used to promote his DeLeón Tequila brand and his encouraging motto of eff the drama, the stress, and all the mess on Fridays.

“F—k everybody. Sometimes you have to say F—k everybody. It’s all right,” he said in a video shared on his Instagram page. “F—k it Friday. Let’s go.”

One fan in Diddy’s comment section said, “Even the kids,” to which he replied with a Black heart emoji and star.

Hylton wrote, “YUP that’s how I feel everyday,” and Diddy responded, “I love you queen. Stay in the light.”

Their 29-year-old son Justin even chimed in, writing, “@misahylton @diddy love y’all so much! Family first,” with a blue heart emoji.

Social media users described their exchange as “petty” and “childish,” and a few accused Diddy of “gaslighting” Hylton. Some took his words as a “threat” and others accused his ex of blaming Diddy for their son’s actions.

“Stay in the light that was a threat ion care.”

“Why I feel like he lowkey threatened her?!?”

“She cursed out everyone except for her drunk son.”

“I’m bout to replace my ‘watch your mouth’ with Stay in the light. Oohhh even better I’m ending my corporate ‘Per my last emails’ with it oh the petty to come.”

One individual wrote, “Have y’all heard the rumors about what really happened behind his charge.” After a few inquiries, they continued, “That the cops believe Diddy was driving and they switched and his son took the charge…act bad.”

There have been no reports to support that claim, but some critics appear to support Hylton, who dated Diddy from 1992-1995.

“She’s the 1st bm so Misa has seen it all…from start to finish. She knows the real Puff”

“Misa, baby, spill the tea.”

“She been with him since day one. She knows the game and knows how he play. She standing on business and gone let him have it! Just shocked it took this long. Misa know where the bodies are buried.”

Justin Combs was arrested near Beverly Hills on June 4 after authorities say he failed to stop at a red light. The college graduate was found to be the driver during a subsequent traffic stop, where he was handcuffed on suspicion of driving while drinking. He was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and released on a $5,000 bond.