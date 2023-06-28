‘Some Nights I Can’t Breathe But I’m Alive’: Cuban Link Shares Hilarious Video of 50 Cent Holding Her In a ‘Headlock’ While Sleeping 

Jamira Haines, otherwise known as Cuban Link, gave fans yet another glimpse of her life with rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

50 Cent and Cuban Link. (Photo: @_cuban_link / Instagram)

On June 27, Fif’s lady shared pictures within an Instagram video of the happy couple and their different moods, as well as a snapshot of the two in bed.

In the first few pictures, Haines and the 47-year-old recording artist can be seen posing for the camera and smiling as she rested her head on his shoulder.

In the final image, the former model and aspiring lawyer is seen peeking out from under Jackson’s arms as she seemingly takes over their bed while sleeping. “Instagram vs…,” she wrote over their loving photos, followed by “Reality.”

Haines captioned the post “.. Some nights I can’t breathe but I’m alive!”

Fans in her comment section were in tears laughing at her hilarious video, including what many described as 50 keeping her close.

“He said you not going outsideeee.”

“It’s the choke hold for me.”

“I rather be like that, than deal with snoring.”

“Making sure you ain’t going no where hold lol.”

“I’m crying because he’s sleeping real real good and if you move he putting you back in the choke hold so he can sleep good.”

“Hate how hood n—s cuddle. Why tf am I in a headlock?

Haines and Jackson have reportedly been dating since 2019 and generally remain private about their relationship. However, she was with her beau when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2020.

Haines’ parents emigrated from Havana, Cuba, and settled in Camden, New Jersey. The certified fitness trainer also has her own lifestyle and apparel brand called Cuban Fit.

The couple sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when Haines was seen rocking a large diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Fans were hearing wedding bells, but those rumors were immediately shut down by a rep for the “In Da Club” artist who confirmed it “is not an engagement ring.”

Nevertheless, fans seem to adore their relationship — or at least what they share of their relationship on social media. The typically private couple occasionally shares videos of Haines pranking her longtime rapper boyfriend.