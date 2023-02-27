‘It’s the Beyoncé and Michelle Dupe for Me’: Kelly Rowland Confuses Fans with Destiny’s Child Lookalikes Onstage at Her Australian Pride Concert

Kelly Rowland, 42, returned onstage for an electrifying performance for Sydney WorldPride 2023 in Australia. The four-time Grammy award-winning vocalist took center stage on Sunday, Feb. 26, at their Domain Dance Party event.

Rowland entered the stage, rocking a blue turtleneck jumpsuit with a yellow bra and panty set underneath.

For her set, the “Motivation” singer brought out some of her best songs as a solo artist as well as a few songs from her time in the successful R&B group, Destiny’s Child.

The crowd went crazy as Rowland sang her popular hits, “Commander” and “Dilemma,” but nothing compared to when she stood in the middle stage and sang the intro to Destiny’s Child’s popular song “Bootylicious.”

(From left) Beyoncé Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland. (Photo: @kellyrowland/Instagram)

Rowland was accompanied by two performers in drag, as reported by Revolt, who were dressed up as her former group mates Michelle Williams and Beyoncé Knowles.

The three strutted their stuff and shook their rumps all over the stage as Rowland blew the crowd away with her vocal ability.

In a video that featured a montage of different clips from her performance, Rowland expressed gratitude for being granted the opportunity to be back on stage.

“@sydneyworldpride THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR HAVING ME! I had the best time! It felt so good to be back on stage again! Thank you to all the talented beings who help me put this show together!”



Her video received over one million plays with over 3,000 comments from fans and other celebrities who applauded her performance.

Many A-listers such as Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, and more left positive messages underneath Rowland’s post.

It didn’t take long for Rowland’s post to be re-uploaded by The Shade Room, whose comments section zoomed in on the “Fantasy Football” star’s Destiny’s Child doppelgängers.

“It’s the Beyonce and Michelle dupe for me [laughing emojis] Miss Rowland did her thing”



“Not the Michelle and Bey stand ins! Down to the outfits! I love Kelly.”

“We just gone ignore the replica of Beyonce and replica of Michelle.”

WE HAD A DESTINY’S CHILD** REUNION LAST NIGHT YALL!



**kelly with two drag queens pic.twitter.com/74EkYhk79o — (Sydney/Melb 2/23- 3/10) The Holy Spearit (@weeeelson) February 27, 2023

The popular girl group rose to fame in the late ’90s with band members Beyoncé, Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson as its original members. In 2000, Luckett and Roberson were switched out for Williams and Farrah Franklin.

However, within a matter of months, the foursome quickly became a trio with just Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams.

From then on, the ladies went on to sell millions of records with hits like “Say My Name,” “Independent Women,” and “Survivor.” Though they were one of the most popular girl groups, in 2006 they decided to venture off onto separate career paths.

Make no mistake, the trio still seems to have a close-knit relationship and have even reunited several times for different occasions, most notably in 2018 for Beyoncé’s iconic Coachella performance.