‘YOU ON FYAH GURL’: Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Luscious Thigh In New Photos, Fans Say She Looks ‘Thicker’ Since Dating Yo Gotti

Angela Simmons has always embraced her natural body and curves, but her recent post has fans claiming she’s gotten “thicker” since dating rapper Yo Gotti.

The 35-year-old shared a carousel of images on her Instagram page, showing off her and Gotti’s all-black ensembles. She can be seen rocking a long-sleeved black dress with a slit running up her left thigh and a sliver of her cleavage showing.

Angela Simmons shows off her ‘thicker’ figure in new post, and fans say her boyfriend Yo Gotti is the cause. (Photos: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

Her neck and wrists were dripped in gold Chanel jewelry along with an extravagant belt with the brand’s double C symbol hanging from it.

As for Gotti, the Collective Music Group label owner sported diamond earrings, a watch and a heavy chain that featured the initials of his label on it. “Hearts of Gold,” Simmons captioned her post.

Though her likes are hidden, over 1,000 users swarmed her comment section and expectedly gushed over their seemingly “dope” relationship.

“Angela always been beautiful, but love looks stuinning on her!!”

“Love looks so good on both of them.”

“I’m loving this glow of yours lately.”

“STUNNING LADY @angelasimmons. YOU ON FYAH GURL. Love to see you BOTH TOGETHER.”

A few commenters focused on Simmons’ seemingly upgraded style. One person wrote, “The Drip is sickening.” Another said, “He upgraded ya style and I love that for you!”

In defense of her fashionable ensembles before dating Yo Gotti, one individual said, “People don’t talk about how much of a fashion icon you are.”

Others paid closer attention to how much Simmons glows in the face and how much “thicker” she’s gotten since she began dating the music executive months ago.

“Real n—-s still exist no lie it seem like she thicker and sexier since @yogotti.”

“Stop playing with her & Gotti cause they been doing they big one. You glow differently when you happy.”

I had no idea Angela Simmons was this thick 😮🤤😍 pic.twitter.com/eMXn6cEeqS — 🇯🇲🦄UNICORN🌈 (@Juanika14) July 18, 2022

It’s no surprise that Gotti and Simmons have become a fan-favorite couple since revealing their relationship with the world in January. Years prior to making it official on Instagram, Gotti rapped about the Pastry Shoe founder in his 2015 song, “Down In The DM.”

The song became an instant hit and made fans root for Gotti to bag his now-girlfriend.

Though it took over eight years to turn his manifestation into a reality, rumors suggested that Simmons’ brother, Jojo, was trying to make the two an item years before it actually happened.

According to an old report from AllHipHop, the 33-year-old was a fan of Gotti and had plans to allegedly “hand over” his sister in exchange for a song with the Memphis native.

While none of this had been prove factual, Jojo’s alleged plan wasn’t successful, for he and Gotti have not collaborated on a song.