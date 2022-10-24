‘Took Him 20 Years’: Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Add Fuel to Dating Rumors as They Show They’re In Dubai at the Same Time

Angela Simmons and rapper Yo Gotti continue to spark dating rumors after being spotted in Dubai at the same time.

Both Simmons and Gotti posted videos of themselves riding throughout the Dubai desert, which prompted fans to link them with each other.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti share similar photos while in Dubai sparking dating rumors. Photo: @angelasimmons/ Instagram @yogotti/ Instagram

In another Insta story, the shoe designer and “Rake It Up” rapper were both in attendance at Dubai’s waterfront thus adding onto the dating speculations.

The Shade Room wasted no time uploading Simmons and Gotti’s Insta stories onto their page where fans noted how much persistence Gotti has if he in fact bagged the 35-year-old entrepreneur.

“Took him 20 years this is a dream”

“He was most definitely her last pick, but sis said oh well”



“Don’t give up kings, write a song about the shorty you want today!”

Gotti and Simmons first stirred up dating rumors back in late September after they were seen hanging out at a club for Simmons’ 35th birthday.

Simmons was dancing to Gotti’s 2015 hit song “Down in the DM,” which mentioned the 41-year-old having “a crush on Angela.”



In a 2016 interview with Hot 97, Gotti discussed his relationship with Simmons as he confirmed sending his woman crush flowers and also explained what an ideal date with her would look like.

“We would probably do something different, man, you know, we had to go to different places. Probably get away from her for a minute, or come to my city.”



He continued to suggest even bringing Simmons to his native city, Memphis, Tennessee.

“Sometimes it’s good for people to come to your environment then you go to their environment. So they can see what’s really real, what you dealing with every day, and you see what they are dealing with every day.”

It seems as if Gotti has the ultimate power of manifestation; if speculations are correct, the rapper can proudly say he took his celeb crush on one of his ideal dates.