‘Sitting on the Big Body’: Angela Simmons Shows Off Her ‘Cheeks’ on Vacation While Rocking Yo Gotti’s Chain

Angela Simmons is showing fans what living her best life looks like in new photos uploaded on her Instagram page.

The 35-year-old has been on vacation for the past week with her boyfriend of only six months, 42-year-old Yo Gotti. On June 15, the “Angela Cakes” founder shared a carousel of images that gave fans a sneak peek into her trip to Ios Island in Greece.

Rocking an olive green bikini, Simmons was caught posing on top of an elevated surface with the gorgeous beach as her backdrop.

Angela Simmons shows off her ‘cheeky’ body in new photos. (Pictured: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

In one photo, Simmons can be seen with her eyes closed with one of her arms on top of her head. Social media followers were also able to see a large diamond “CMG” chain wrapped around her neck.

It can be inferred that the diamond necklace belonged to Gotti, who’s known for wearing large jewelry in honor of his CMG record label. In two other photos, she sat near the end of the surface with her cheeks on display.

“Sitting on top of the world #FeelsLike,” she captioned the post.

As usual, most fans flooded her comments section, with many gushing over her slim frame and thick hips while others focused on her necklace.

“Sitting on that big body.”

“It’s the built not bought body for me bodyody.”

“THE CHAIN, The Body, the SKIN!!!!”



“That’s right ! Flex baby”

In addition to Ios, Simmons and Gotti also have explored other parts of Greece. Even then, fans were stuck on the chemistry these two displayed in a series of videos and images from their experience in Mykonos.

Yo Gotti x Angela Simmons in Mykonos pic.twitter.com/07CgGTiFeJ — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 9, 2023

The happy couple is known for sharing their PDA-filled photos, including a few that were shared back in March. The two appeared blissfully happy as Simmons sat on the Memphis native’s lap with her leg across his. The images sparked a few to bring up her father, Joseph Simmons (Rev Run), noting that he would not approve.

But others continued gushing over Simmons and Gotti’s new love as they have been since they confirmed their relationship in January. Speculations about their rumored romance had been brewing, due to their being spotted together at numerous events since last September.

Fans believe they vacationed together in Dubai and Paris in late October, as they both shared similar views of their location online. But neither one revealed the other’s face.

Through social media, Simmons and Gotti seem to show the world they care about each other. Simmons never shies away from gushing over her man, whom she called the “best man in the world” in March.

While Simmons and Gotti’s relationship isn’t even a year old, it appears as if things are pretty serious between them.