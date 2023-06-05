‘BUILT NOT BOUGHT’: Fans Drool Over Angela Simmons’ Slim Waist and ‘Natural’ Curves In New Photos

Angela Simmons has been putting in the work to tone up her figure, and fans are taking notice.

Simmons, 35, flaunted a snatched waist and captivating curves in a fitted orange dress in a recent photo session shared online. Leaning on rapper Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” lyrics, she wrote, “Put a ribbon on me, I been actin’ brand new” in the caption.

Angela Simmons flaunts a slimmer figure. Photos: Angelasimmons/Instagram

Some of the fan reactions to the images include:

“I love a natural body. Encouraged me even more to know there’s nothing wrong with me. So beautiful!”

“When you think about a natural beauty and no body work, “BUILT NOT BOUGHT” this is who should come to mine first.”

“Since you dating YoGot you really loosing weight having a G in your life it’s beneficial.”

Simmons confirmed rumors that she and Yo Gotti were dating in a New Year’s post ushering in 2023. Gotti famously rapped that he had a crush on her on his 2016 hit “Down in DM.” Since making their romance IG official, scores of people have said that the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star has been looking better than ever.

Simmons may have found her perfect match in Yo Gotti. The CMG record executive did an overhaul of his diet and lifestyle in 2019. The changes resulted in him losing a whopping 50 pounds.

“I used to drink a lot of sodas, eat a lot of cakes and junk food. So I got rid of all that. It’s a lot more greenery and vegetables, and even the sweets I eat are prepared by my chef, which is way, way better for my health,” he told Men’s Health magazine last year.

Simmons has a long history with working out and trying to maintain a healthy physical makeup. For years, she has shared her go-to exercises and details about her vegan lifestyle. At one point, her health kick led to a bit of flak when critics felt that her curvier assets had slimmed down too much.

The single mother has been open about her years’-long struggle to accept her body. “When I was, let’s say, maybe 10, I feel like I had a body positivity — like, I had confidence issues when it came to my body and how I looked,” she revealed in a past Instagram Live.

In 2022, she turned heads and was praised for uploading unedited photos of herself in a tiny bikini ripping the runway during Miami Swim Week. “I’ve always been big on body positivity,” she told daytime talk-show host Tamron Hall while discussing her reasoning for posting the raw, viral images.

Angela Simmons posted raw, unfiltered photos of her natural body…🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VdZHN2TJxC — Mint 💚 (@mint_tibb) July 18, 2022

“For some reason, that day, when I looked at that photo, I was just like, ‘This needs to be shared’ just as it is… I worked really hard prior to the show…and I’m proud of where I’m at,” she continued. Despite moments of transparency like those mentioned, a few hecklers still believe there is more to Simmons’ slimmer figure.

“I see surgery don’t be like these other start chopping on your body,” wrote one person. Another individual alleged, “Angela than been under the [knife emoji]. For years she’s been working out and wasn’t slimming down.” However, several of the Angela’s Cakes founder’s loyal followers came to her defense, hitting back at the plastic surgery claims.

The fitness enthusiast has cultivated a community of like-minded individuals with her Built Not Bought workout program. Last summer, she revealed that she has a new business venture, I Love My Bod, in the works. However, details as to what the endeavor entails remain unknown at this time.