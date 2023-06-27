‘She Deserves Better’: Angela Bassett Fans Are Outraged Over Her Honorary ‘Pity’ Oscar After Decades of Witnessing Her Not Take Home the Award

Fans of Angela Bassett were outraged back in March when she didn’t take home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Now supporters of the beloved actress are even more furious following recent announcements that she will finally receive a golden statuette, but in a different kind of way.

Bassett is reportedly among the four recipients set to be presented with an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards.

Hollywood, California – Oct. 26: Angela Bassett attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

The 14th-annual event, which is set to take place on Nov, 18, spotlights “the lifetime achievements of trailblazing performers, filmmakers, and craftspeople,” according to Vanity Fair.

In a statement from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Janet Yang, she praised the acting veteran, saying, “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Once news about Bassett’s milestone hit social media, users did not shy away from expressing their frustrations and forming their own opinions about her upcoming award, which many viewed as a pity award compared to winning an Oscar for performing, as in the case of other artists.

“Slap in the face. That’s a “just-because” award.”



“Don’t insult her with no f—-g participation trophy. Ain’t no way she should accept that.”



“They only sayin “honorary” because they “feel bad.” NO SIR HAND THAT WOMAN HER AWARD BECAUSE SHE DESERVES IT.”

“Why they didn’t give it to her in front of everyone.”

“Awww naw she deserves better than this…”

As previously reported, the 64-year-old mother of two received her second Oscars nomination at the 95th-annual Academy Awards for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This happened to be the first time a character from the Marvel universe received an Academy nomination.

In the end, another acting vet, Jamie Lee Curtis, took home the award, and several fans expressed their displeasure online. For a short while, a video that captured Bassett’s underwhelmed reaction after Curtis’ name was announced caused a stir on social media. Despite Bassett’s disappointment, she continued to receive love from fans and even from those closest to her.

A few moments after the announcement of the winner, Bassett’s “Black Panther” co-star, Michael B. Jordan and his “Creed III” colleague, Jonathan Majors, showed her support when they hit the stage to present the award for Best Cinematography.

“Hey Auntie,” Jordan said, quoting his first words to her in the 2018 superhero Marvel film. Majors then added, “We love you.”

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hey Auntie, we love you." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xIQlVq8AOZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

Bassett’s daughter, Bronwyn Golden Vance, also spoke out about her mother not taking home the award. In a TikTok video following the awards show, the 17-year-old uploaded a clip of herself and her mother. In her caption, she wrote, “Oscars #fyp #robbed.”

Nearly three decades ago, Bassett received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of the late Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic film “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Turner also known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” passed away last month from natural causes.

While Bassett earned immense praise for her phenomenal performance, she did not take home the win. In a 2023 interview with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King, Bassett reminisced on her role and explained how it felt to lose her first nomination.

“Of course, in the moment you’re hoping and praying and wishing [you’ll win],” she said. “But I never – I don’t walk away thinking ‘I’ve been robbed.’” Bassett continued, “That’s too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life. I chose to believe that there is a reason why it didn’t happen.”

Bassett has not yet publicly addressed the recent news of her honorary Oscar award.