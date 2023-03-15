‘Tell Auntie That She’s Our Winner’: Angela Bassett’s Daughter Defends Her Mom Following Disappointing Oscars Loss, Says She Was ‘#Robbed’ of Another Award

Angela Bassett’s daughter, Bronwyn Golden Vance, has spoken out about her mother’s recent snub at the 95th-Annual Academy Awards.

The 17-year-old shared an 11-second TikTok video that showed her smoothly transitioning out of a black T-shirt and into the beautiful purple gown she wore for the Sunday night event to match her mother’s.

Angela Bassett and Bronwyn Vance on their way to the Oscars (Pictured: @im.angelabassett/Instagram)

Vance used Megan Thee Stallion’s popular song, “Don’t Stop” as background music for the short clip, but fans were too consumed on her caption to pay attention to the catchy beat.

“Oscars #fyp #robbed,” she wrote.

Several fans focused on the second hashtag and left comments suggesting that Vance was referring to Bassett’s disappointing loss in the Academy’s Best Supporting Actress category.

“Absolutely robbed!! I cut the Oscars off when she lost. Tell Auntie Angela we gone make sure she get what she deserves!”



“Tell Auntie that she’s our winner.”

Vance must have greatly appreciated all of the outpourings of love and support her mother was receiving because she found herself responding to a few comments.

“Absolutely illegal. ROBBED ROBBED ROBBED. Also stunning per usual,” one fan wrote, to which Vance replied, “They stay robbing the black people but thankkk uuuu.”

Bassett, who has been nominated for an Oscar once before, was nominated for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” However, she lost the award to Jamie Lee Curtis for her portrayal of Deirdre Beaubeirdra in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The heartbreaking loss did not only prompt Vance to speak out via social media, but also Bassett’s “Black Panther” co-star Michael B. Jordan.

Hours after the Oscars aired, Jordan uploaded a painting of his on-screen auntie that combined all of the different roles she’s played throughout her acting career.

The painting, created by @ivourth on Twitter, featured some of Bassett’s most notable characters, Stella Payne in “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” Bernadine Harris in “Waiting to Exhale,” and more iconic and unforgettable roles. It also featured her role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” for which she was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

During the awards ceremony, Jordan and his “Creed III” co-star Jonathan Majors gave Bassett a sweet shout-out right before they presented the award for Best Cinematography; two categories after the Best Supporting Actress winner was announced.

“Hey auntie,” said the 36-year-old heartthrob, while Major added, “We love you.”

Bassett has since posted photos from the Oscars, but she has yet to publicly speak out about the loss.