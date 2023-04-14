‘You Honored Me’: Tina Turner Praises Angela Bassett for Showcasing Her ‘Inner Tina’ In ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’

Angela Bassett has been rather mum since her snub at the 2023 Oscar Awards for Best Supporting Actress in “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.”

She has said she didn’t feel “robbed” about not winning an Oscar for her other iconic role as Tina Turner in the biopic, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

As one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023, the legendary actress was praised by the one and only Tina Turner. In the interview, Turner complimented Bassett’s 1993 performance.

Tina Turner (left) and Angela Bassett (right). (Photos: @tinaturner/Instagram, @im.angelabassett/Instagram)

She recalled being skeptical about Bassett playing her in the film because she does not look like the “Proud Mary” singer, nor did she sound like the Motown star. However, Turner changed her mind after meeting Bassett that same year and witnessing her determination and hard work.

“Someone’s going to play me in ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ I was a little bit skeptical when work began on the 1993 film. First of all, who are they going to find to sing, dance, and act like me? Then, I looked up, saw Angela, and immediately started to smile,” wrote Turner.

“Angela, the first time we met, you didn’t look, sound, or move like me — that came later after you worked so hard to make it happen. But even then, I could see that the young woman standing before me had strength, determination, and big, big dreams, just like me. ‘She’s perfect,’ I said, and I was right,” she continued.

The 83-year-old Tuner credited Bassett for finding her “inner Tina” during her performance instead of imitating her. “The Best” singer also noted that Bassett honors all the women characters she portrays, including Turner.

“You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world,” she explained. “That’s your gift, becoming your character with conviction, truth, dignity, and grace, even when it’s painful, and takes everything you have and more. It’s not just acting, it’s being.”

She concluded, “Whether you’re Tina Turner or the Queen of Wakanda, we believe in you because you believe in yourself. You honor all the women you play, just as you honored me. And you’re still perfect.”

Bassett shared a message on Instagram saying she was “proud” to be included in the magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 Issue.

“Proud to be included in the 2023 #TIME100 list of the Most Influential People in the world. Speechless @time.”

Bassett went on to be nominated for Best Actress at the 66th Academy Awards in 1994 for her extraordinary performance as Turner. The role also earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

The 63-year-old won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.” In addition to those awards, Bassett made history as the first actor in the Marvel franchise to win a Golden Globe Award. She took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 80th Golden Globe Awards this year.