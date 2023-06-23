‘Rihanna Used to be OBSESSED’: Video Showing LeBron James Rubbing Rihanna’s Pregnant Belly Has Fans Bringing Up Her Alleged ‘Thirst Traps’ for the Basketball Player

Rihanna and LeBron James’ quick interaction in France has a few fans scratching their heads.

The Hollywood celebs ran into each other at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, and James couldn’t seem to keep his hands to himself!

(L) LeBron James (Pictured: @kingjames/Instagram) (R) Rihanna (Pictured: @badgalriri/Instagram)

In a video shared throughout social media, the four-ring NBA champion can be seen embracing the “We Found Love” songstress with a hug and then caressing her pregnant belly.

Riri announced her second pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky earlier this year while performing at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII. The pair already share a son, 1-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers. The infant’s name honors the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, Robert “RZA” Fitzgerald Diggs, who is also a producer and rapper.

Before the clip ended, Rihanna grabbed James’ hand, seemingly appreciating his gesture. While the Grammy Award-winning singer didn’t appear to not mind his touch, many users had a difference of opinions once the video hit The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page.

Several in the comment section found it strange and some even deemed it inappropriate for the Los Angeles Lakers power forward to touch the belly of a pregnant woman.

“She was really like don’t touch my damn stomach.”



“I don’t know about rubbing a pregnant ladies belly.”



“She looked uncomfortable he rubbing too much dang lol.”

Rihanna and LeBron James at Louis Vuitton show backstage 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/q6lhe7jSXV — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) June 22, 2023

Nevertheless, a number of people suggested that James’ act was harmless, and even recalled how much Riri used to show love to the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” actor back in the day.

“She ALLOWED him to touch HER belly, y’all need to go touch grass!”



“Y’all know Rihanna used to be OBSESSED with Lebron for years!! So don’t try it.”

“Chile please, Riri love her some LeBron, and she touched his hand after the belly rub, she’s fine.”

In the past, Rihanna never shied away from expressing her love for James, though many have accused her of publicly sending him “thirst traps.” One of her most viral declarations of love involved the singer laying down in a bikini with the number “23” written on her stomach.

The number “23” was the number of James’ iconic Jersey that honored basketball legend Michael Jordan. Throughout his time on the court, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player has switched his jersey numbers from 23 to 6.

Rihanna isn’t upset LeBron rubbed her belly. If anything Rhianna’s upset it’s not LeBron’s baby https://t.co/fzE5oVL1oi pic.twitter.com/qfEK5zzutj — Stephen Thomas (@stevetoosmoov) June 22, 2023

In addition to her inferred flirtatious act, everyone’s favorite bad gyal has been captured sitting courtside at multiple games where James stood front and center.

Despite this long-running rumor, both celebs are in relationships — Riri with Rocky and James with his wife of nearly 10 years, Savannah James. The married couple has been together since high school and has three children together: 18-year-old Bronny, 16-year-old Bryce Maximus, and 8-year-old Zhuri James.

Neither Rihanna nor James have addressed the public’s opinions surrounding his act.