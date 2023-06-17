‘A Women Who Is Moving on Ain’t Gone Type All That’: Model Jessica White Claims Ex Nick Cannon is ‘Upset’ About Her Joining ‘L&HH: ATL,’ Pens Lengthy ‘Book’ About ‘Healing’ from Their 8 Year Relationship

Model Jessica White has joined the newest season of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” as a cast member, but apparently her ex Nick Cannon does not approve of her presence on the reality show.

In a lengthy now-deleted Instagram post from Tuesday, June 13, the 38-year-old opened up about the ways that he crushed her by not communicating after she publicly spoke about their relationship on the show.

“Tried to reach out to you but here’s my book @nickcannon I know you’re upset about the show but after eight years I can’t stand when things catch me off guard and I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me With public announcements,” she began.

White was one of Cannon’s partners and they began dating in 2015. The former pair was expecting a baby in 2020 until she suffered a tragic miscarriage. Shortly afterward, they split for good.

She said she gave the “Wild ‘N Out” creator “eight ride-or-die years” of her life, praying that he would see her the way she believed she should be seen. Ultimately, she walked away from their breakup with more questions about their love than answers.

“I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen,” she wrote. “I wanted the world to know, I didn’t always feel good like Nc was proud to have me as a partner and I’m so happy I can say that now and still know how awesome I am. I’m proud I can say the truth and how I’m healthy emotionally and wouldn’t change my insane insecurities that I prayed off my life,” White continued.

She confessed that she’s experienced “many hurts and pain way before nick,” stemming from her childhood.

“I never felt love that was safe even as a kid. so no nick you didn’t cause that pain I had it long before us but I put it off on you unfairly without seeing that my healing needed to be deeper past us.”

White expressed that she felt conflicted with how the father of 12 celebrated some of his other female companions over her.

She said, “I felt like you always put the other women on a pedestal and i was beyond unstable about that. I have to say these things because I’m going to move on from public shame tht has been over my life since I was at the top of my game in fashion.”

As she is moving on in 2023, White plans to lean further into her faith and belief in God. In her final declaration, she added, “The truth is NC and I were both beautifully broken when we were children and didn’t know how how to love each other. Instead we hurt each other.”

After the long “book,” she dropped another bomb that many would not expect from a model: She was not experienced in dating.

Now, with a new healthy outlook and a newfound voice, White is ready to take on the world. She also wanted to clean up Cannon’s name.

“I’m not scared to say the truth nor will I let you take the blame for us needing to end we were toxic together and I was very disrespectful verbally towards you many many times,” she wrote.

Many people celebrated White’s vulnerable post, especially since she shared how much she is growing since their split. She shared another post that was aimed at herself, writing, “Stay focused kid it’s been a crazy ride but now you’ve got a handle on it all. @mtv @loveandhiphop.”

She continued, “And don’t trip I spent 8 years with nick I can’t tell my story without mentioning him he was a very big part of my life and growth And the only real relationship I’ve ever had. But my healing has been for me and not about him.”

Fans in White’s comments section seem to be supportive of her “healing” journey as she moves on from “The Masked Singer” host. Many are confused about her joining reality television, but they look forward to getting to know another side of her that’s not attached to Cannon.

“It’s weird to see Jessica even doing a show like LHHATL. It’s not that it’s below her, it’s just not something appealing in various mindsets who have grown to adore her image wise. She’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. I think LHHATL is a good space for her to show her fun, not too serious side – just letting down her hair.”

Others in the comments section of The Shade Room’s post felt her verbose offering was proof that she still has it bad for the comedian and actor.

While many believe White’s note came from out of nowhere, Cannon has also recently discussed his history with her during an interview on “The Jason Lee Show” on May 8.

At the time, he described White as his “muse” and doted over how “beautiful” she was and how much she has “overcome.” He also talked about how she shared her miscarriage with the public on Lee’s show in 2021, and said it left him in awe of her courage.

“When she shared that, when it comes to any of the mothers of my children, those types of things — as someone who has lost a child, especially when you’re dealing with a mother, there’s no age or stage where you can say what their emotions should be when losing that child,” said the 42-year-old.

Cannon now has 12 children with six different women. His relationship with White ended in 2020, just before news that he fathered a second child with one of the children’s mothers, Brittany Bell, came out in the media.

White told Lee she was unaware that Bell was pregnant, “but she [Bell] was aware that I just had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out, because he told me that he told her.”

Fans can watch more of Jessica White on the new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.