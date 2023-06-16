‘Where Is Apryl When You Need Her?’: Taye Diggs Channels His Mother In New Post as He Attempts to Take Down His Son Walker’s Braids with a Pen

Taye Diggs is a man of many talents, but fans were recently impressed to learn that despite his own shaved head, he still knows his way around a head full of hair, namely his son Walker‘s.

The 13-year-old is known for wearing his brown tresses in a fro and, most often, in a braided hairstyle.

In a June 15 Instagram post, the “All American” star showed off his hands-on approach to helping Walker undo the latter style. “I’m channeling mommy here. We love and miss u, mama,” Diggs captioned the post.

Taye Diggs and his son Walker (Photo: @tayediggsinsta/Instagram)

Marcia Berry, the actor’s mother, passed away days after her 71st birthday in November 2019, according to an obituary published by New Jersey-based The Star-Ledger newspaper. Walker is Diggs’ only child, with whom he shares with ex-wife Idina Menzel.

In the selfie photo, the teen is shown sitting on the floor between his father’s legs as Diggs, 52, appears to be using a pen to untwine the three strings of a braid. The entertainer’s face bore a look of focus and determination.

Related: Taye Diggs Fans Are In Tears After His Son Walker Slaps Him In the Head In New Video

In the comments, fans complimented him for helping Walker, while others found aspects of the ordeal quite comical.

“The look of uncertainty, borderline fear, in that babies eyes says it all!! We love yall, dads!!” playfully wrote one person.

“Your sweet baby is looking like I hope he knows what he’s doing. LOL Beautiful bonding moment,” commented a second fan.

Two more fan comments read, “Sometimes you gotta use what’s available lol most of us have done it!” and “Taye, I need you to get a rattail comb sir.”

And a fifth wrote, “Scott what are you doing? Where’s Apryl when you need her?”

Diggs, born Scott Leo Diggs, and Apryl Jones have been an item for over a year. While they frequently make appearances in each other’s social posts, Jones was seemingly nowhere to be found as Diggs put his hair skills to the test.

Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones are such a random couple pic.twitter.com/kUO1skK7Bl — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 25, 2022

Jones, 36, shares two children, a son named Megaa and a daughter named A’mei, with her ex-boyfriend, B2K frontman Omarion. The two dated for years before officially calling it quits in 2016.

The “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” star has previously gushed about Jones being “the one.” In a recent interview on “The Tamron Hall Show,” Diggs spoke about one of the mystic ways he received confirmation about his real-life leading lady via his late mom.

“I had a friend of mine, who is a psychic, that hadn’t seen me in months, and she texted me out of nowhere. I was at Apryl’s house. And out of nowhere I got the text, ‘She’s the one,’ ” he told Hall.

He continued, “So I didn’t know what she meant, so then I put a question mark. And she said, ‘You’re seeing somebody now, right?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And she said, ‘She’s the one.’ This is all through text. ‘Your mother sent her for you.’ “

Diggs and his ex divorced in 2014, after 11 years of marriage. In 2018, he told Page Six that he had “moments of wanting to be married again” but that his focus was on his son. But since he’s been dating Jones, fans have fueled rumors of an impending engagement.

Last year, while on the red carpet with the reality TV personality, Diggs shot down those rumors but noted that it was not out of the realm of possibilities for the future.