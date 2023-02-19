‘Interested to See What Pharrell Does’: Pharrell Williams Named Virgil Abloh’s Successor at Louis Vuitton, Fans React

Pharrell Williams has been named the new Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton.

The globally recognized brand announced Williams as the late designer Virgil Abloh’s successor on Feb. 14. The Off-White founder passed away almost two years ago after a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that forms tumors in the muscle and blood vessels of the heart, as well as other areas of the body. He was 41. The visionary designer was credited with merging streetwear and luxury fashion. He also made history as the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton.

Pharrell Williams. (Photo: @louisvuitton/Instagram.)

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years,” partially read the statement posted to LV’s Instagram account.

It continued, “The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.” In the post’s image, Williams is shown with a LV blanket draped over him as he gazes directly at the camera lens.

The super producer worked with the luxury brand on a line of sunglasses in 2004 and again in 2008. In this new role, the N.E.R.D. frontman will produce two collections, which will include accessories, bags, and, of course, ready-to-wear clothing items.

I really don’t know how to feel about Pharrell taking over as Louis Vuitton creative designer. Some part of me is happy it’s a black man and one with style the other is skeptical about the talent leap. Only one way to find out anyways can’t wait to see what he’d bring. pic.twitter.com/xyl5E08HUB — IC SAMA (@omidan_Ifemint) February 14, 2023

Pharrell is the reason I knew about Louis Vuitton, this makes sense to me — NOT4$ALE (@badboybafana) February 14, 2023

Interested to see what Pharrell does with Louis Vuitton — raky (@rakyralock) February 14, 2023

The 13-time Grammy winner has been recognized in the fashion industry for over two decades. In 2003, he co-founded the Billionaire Boys Club streetwear line alongside designer Nigo. He has made multiple appearances at Vogue’s Met Gala, regularly turns heads with his fashion choices, and has already proved his keen eye to other brands such as Chanel, Moncler, and Adidas Originals.

Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari said, “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.” Williams will release his first designs in June at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

Last October, the “Happy” artist gave fans the opportunity to snag items from his wardrobe when he auctioned off 20 years worth of items on Joopiter, his commerce platform. The inaugural collection was named “Son of a Pharaoh.” That same year, he also opened Billionaire Boys Club’s second flagship store in Miami’s artsy Wynwood neighborhood, the first was opened in York City’s Soho neighborhood in 2007.