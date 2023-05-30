‘Bulletproof Vest Fif Coming Back’: 50 Cent Preps Fans for the Return of His Trolling Ways Ahead of His Highly Anticipated Tour

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has made a vow to lose 25 pounds before hitting the road for his highly anticipated tour.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson vows to lose 25 pounds before he goes on tour. (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Fif’s “The Final Lap Tour” will be in full effect this summer, which kicks off July 21 — weeks after his 48th birthday on July 6. This massive venture celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” Because of this milestone, the New York native is striving to be in the best shape possible in order to give fans the best show possible.

“I start training ’cause I gotta go to the tour and stuff like that,” 50 Cent said while chatting with fans on Instagram Live. “So, I’m back working out. Stuff like that.”

Related: 50 Cent’s New Appearance Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy

The rap music giant noted that he’s been already working out and hopes to give concertgoers an epic performance. He then pledged to document his fitness journey on Live to show the progress of his weight loss.

“Matter fact every day I’mma do it every day, I’mma show y’all live every day,” 50 said confidently before promising to lose “at least 25 pounds” before the tour.

The 47-year-old also issued a warning, as he plans to start trolling heavier than usual once he achieves his goal.

“I’mma start talking mad s–t when I’m back in shape,” he professed. “That’s when I be wanting to fight and s–t like that. On the low, I feel like I can fight then.”

50’s Live was obtained and shared on an Instagram page called @thehiphopwolf, whose commenters supported his newest goal.

“Son bout to be back to the No Shirt & Bulletproof Vest Look again.”



“A motivated 50 is unstoppable.”

“Fifty go hard on the work out thing.”

“Bulletproof vest Fif coming back.”

Before becoming a successful self-made entrepreneur with numerous corporations under his name, 50 was just a rapper. He was notably known for religiously rocking bulletproof vests in the early 2000s. This was also after the G-Unit founder was struck by bullets nine times in 2000. After that, he began wearing vests for protection on stages and at other appearances.

In a past interview, 50 explained how late rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls also influenced his decision to frequently wear a vest.

50 CENT and 2PAC



SIMILARITIES



A short thread



Let’s build!



1.) both known for rocking the bulletproof vest pic.twitter.com/dGUVDUPg9F — MASTER STUDENT🤲🏾 (@MUSICANDBUILDS) January 12, 2023

He said, “I’ve seen Tupac and Biggie Smalls’ situation where all their wounds were inflicted in areas that would’ve prevented their death if they had a vest on.”

Both lyricists’ lives were cut short due to gun violence in drive-by shootings. Shakur was gunned down in 1996 while at a stoplight, and a year later Biggie also was shot dead in a car.

Though they left too soon, their careers have managed to heavily affect rap culture, and Tupac and Biggie are still considered two of the best rappers of all time.