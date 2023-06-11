‘Not You Playing Cleo!!!!’: Vivica A. Fox Fans Are In Tears After Watching Sherri Shepherd’s Hilarious Reenactment of Queen Latifah’s Role In ‘Set It Off’

Vivica A. Fox and Sherri Shepherd hilariously paid homage to one of Fox’s most notable films, and fans are loving every piece of it.

The “Independence Day” actress was the latest guest on Shepherd’s daytime talk show “Sherri” last week. Before their appearance, Fox shared a behind-the-scenes video of the two ladies as they put their own spin on iconic scenes from the classic 1996 movie “Set It Off.”

Sherri Shepherd and Vivica A. Fox hilariously pay homage to Fox’s 1996 film ‘Set It Off.’ (L) Sherri Shepherd (Pictured: @sherrishepherd/Instagram) (R) Vivica A. Fox (@msfox/Instagram)

Directed by F. Gary Gray, the American bank heist film followed four girlfriends starring Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise. After struggling with finances and living in poverty, the women decide to start robbing banks. Soon they attract the attention of a detective, played by John C. McGinley, who will stop at nothing to take the ladies down.

“So, I told them, if we didn’t set it off we’d be casing the banks for months! What’s the procedure? What’s the procedure?” Fox said into the camera.

Those last two lines referenced a scene involving her character, Frankie, where a gunman robbed the bank she worked at. The line is also the last thing Frankie said before she was shot by a police officer at the end of the film.

Shepherd soon made herself known by screaming to the top of her lungs and shooting dollar bills out of a money gun. She embodied Latifah’s character, Cleo, including her careless attitude and distinguished straight-back cornrow braids.

“Sherri!” Fox yelled. “Sit.” This line was originally delivered by Pinkett Smith’s character, Stony, in a scene after Cleo accidentally sounded off a firearm following their first successful money heist.

Shepherd continued acting out as Cleo by making a move on her guest star, “You know what, when I be paging you, you better be calling me back,” she said before leaning in for a kiss.

“I done told you, I’m strictly d—ly,” said Fox.

An adamant Shepherd responded, “Oh yeah? But what about this, I’m driving my car, I’m driving my car.”



Her pretend car ride referenced Cleo’s final scene when she drove her vehicle right into a swarm of officers before meeting her fate.

“Why is she so extra this early in the morning?” Fox asked, looking into the camera. Proving her point, Shepherd went right back to screaming before the video cut out.

Their amusing video was soon met with tons of fans in the comments who appreciated the unique references.

“Not you playing Cleo!!!! Its too early Sherri Classic throwback tho!”



“The Cleo braids I love this.”

“Sherri!!! You are crazy!!! We love it!!! Them corn rows stay ready!!!

“Oh my goodness my side hurts from laughing so hard. Sherri the [goat emoji].

“I almost screamed while laughing at this on my lunch break!!”

A few years ago, there was talk about “Set It Off” being rebooted after “Insecure” actress and writer Issa Rae revealed her desire to reimagine the movie.

However, Fox quickly debunked the idea and urged folks to “leave it alone.”

“It’s a classic,” she said in an exclusive interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” “There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it.

She continued, “It’s been done, and we did it so well that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left.”

Fox then issued Rae to “create your own franchise.”

While a “Set It Off” reboot looks like it won’t be happening, the ladies still reunite from time to time on different projects. Latifah and Pinkett Smith acted alongside each other for the 2017 comedy film “Girls Trip,” with Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. There are reports that a “Girls Trip” sequel is in the works.

They also recently reunited in 2022 on Latifah’s action show on CBS: “The Equalizer.”