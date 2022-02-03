‘Ayeeee! Set it Off!!!!’: Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah Will Reunite Onscreen

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is taking a break from her new job as talk show host and returning to her television roots. The pint-sized star is linking with her friend and past co-star Queen Latifah in an upcoming episode of the hit CBS show “The Equalizer.”

According to Deadline, Pinkett Smith will play a thief named Jessie Cook. The character is said to have a photographic memory and operates with the brilliance of a savant. Like Latifah’s character Robin McCall, Cook used to work for the CIA, where the two worked on a mission together.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

This is not the first fans have seen the two African-American movie stars on the screen together. In 1996, the two starred in the American crime action heist and now ’hood classic “Set It Off.” The women, who are real-life friends, also starred in the 2017 blockbuster smash, “Girls Trip.”

“Girls Trip,” a film with all-female leads, secured $31 million the first week it opened in theaters and $20 million the second week. Will Packer, the producer behind “Girls Trip,” promised that the “Flossy Posse” will be reuniting in the near future. Sharing with “Good Morning America” that he has spoken to all of the cast members, the Queen and Smith included, and everyone is on board with a sequel.

He said to Michael Strahan in the interview, “I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at ‘GMA’: The ‘Girls Trip 2’ sequel, we are underway.”

He continued, “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director. Now, it’s just about what kind of trip do we take? Post-pandemic. All our favorite crazy ladies. What do we do with them? That’s what we have to figure out.”

In addition to the two films the ladies co-starred in, they worked together on another film titled “The Secret Life of Bees” in 2008. Latifah was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as August Boatwright, a successful beekeeper and family matriarch. Pinkett Smith, her husband Will, and business partner J.L. Lassiter served as executive producers.

Fans were happy to see their two faves reunite.

“Ayyeee! Set It Off!!!!”

“What??? Wowwww!”

There has been no official word on when the episode will air, but according to the TV Fanatic, the show is on hiatus until Sunday, Feb. 27.

