‘Serve It to the People Viv!’: Vivica A. Fox’s ‘Snatched’ Body In New Photos Leaves Fans Mesmerized

Fans are encouraging Vivica A. Fox to keep her new look after she uploaded new photos on Instagram for her 1.7 million followers.

The 58-year-old actress appeared to be feeling herself as she looked fierce in a black wig with bangs and brown highlights from her hairline, the Vivica A. Fox Hair Collection.

She struck two different poses in a black jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin booties with purple and pink hues.

Vivica A. Fox poses in a black jumpsuit. (Photos: @msvfox/Instagram)

The “Cocktails With Queens” host shared her look for Wednesday’s episode of the podcast, which streams on Fox Soul and also can be found on major podcast platforms.

Fans of Ms. Fox were quick to fill her comment section with an array of fire and heart eye emojis. Many complimented her hair and overall look, while others zoomed in on her slim figure.

“Love the hair Viv!!!”

“You’re looking amazing Vivica Ouch.”

“I mean serve it to the people Viv!!! Honey yo stride ain’t lost nuttin ya heard!”

“You look so gorgeous & snatched! Yasssssss.”

Foxx shared one of the photos on Twitter, where one fan replied, “Ms Vivica you are killing with this look absolutely gorgeous I love it and you.”

The “Independence Day” star launched her hair collection back in 2008, and the wig line features both human hair and synthetic wigs. The Vivica A. Fox Hair Collection also includes a “cornrow cap” for women who want to wear a weave without damaging their own hair.

The mesh cap features an elastic band with synthetic braids for sew-ins. The “Set It Off” actress told the New York Post that the caps are a great option for busy women.

“Nowadays all types of women are wearing weaves and wigs,” she told The New York Post in 2015. “We are too busy to sit down for hours to get our hair done. So this cornrow cap is a great alternative for that busy woman on the go.”

Fox co-hosts “Cocktails with Queens” with former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan, “The Players Club” actress LisaRaye McCoy and singer Syleena Johnson. The podcast streams Mondays on Fox Soul.