‘The I Love You Daddy Broke Me’: Fans Say DMX’s 6-Year-Old Son Exodus Is Following In His Footsteps After Hearing His Piano Cover of ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem’

DMX’s youngest son, Exodus, seems to have inherited his father’s musical genes. A new video of the 6-year-old paying homage to the late rapper with one of his biggest records certainly has fans thinking so.

“Today I’m going to play the ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,’ and this is how it goes,” said Exodus in the brief clip circulating online before he proceeded to showcase his talents on the keyboard.

“I love you, daddy,” he added at the end. The video was originally posted by Desiree Lindstrom, the child’s mother and DMX’s fiancée, on June 8.

Desiree Lindstrom, DMX and Exodus (Photos: Desi123love/Instagram)

“Y’all should of known it was coming… A small tribute to his daddy” she wrote in the caption. Only recently did Lindstrom begin sharing the tike’s hobby. The Swizz Beatz-produced record was released in 1998 on the artist’s debut album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.”

In previous videos shared by Exodus’ mother, he can be seen playing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and singing “Easy on Me,” a hit by singer Adele. In the comments, people had a range of emotional reactions about the boy’s tribute to his father. Some of the remarks read:

“DMX would be in the background hyping him up and barking all at the same time.”

“The I love you daddy broke me.”

“Look at the passion in them eyes Keep going.”

“That boy is gifted … like his father.”

“I know your Dad would be so proud of you.”

In her Instagram Story, Lindstrom shared a follow-up video of her and DMX’s son’s response to the outpouring of support he received. “Thank you for sharing my tribute to my dad, and that is so sweet,” he said.

The Dog had 200,000 people reciting every word! (RIP DMX🙏🏾) pic.twitter.com/EC9IBUGAsy — Turf Hippie (@turfhippie) June 7, 2023

DMX died in April 2021 after spending weeks in a coma. His official cause of death was ruled to be a massive heart attack brought on by drug use. He was 50 years old.

The New York School of Esthetics trained professional had been with the “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” artist for a decade when he tragically passed away. A year after his death, she opened up on the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast about mourning the loss.

“Some people say you could take it day by day, but it’s second by second. My life changed so fast in the blink of an eye,” said Lindstrom. She went on to explain that her focus is on being the best mother she can be for their son.

“I want him to see that he has a strong mother that can stand up on her own … Sometimes it’s hard, just looking at him. He has so many different qualities of his father,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that Exodus had been diagnosed with stage-three kidney disease.

The “Belly” actor is survived by 14 other children, four of whom he shared with his ex-wife of 15 years, Tashera Simmons. Each of the New York emcee’s children, including goddaughter Paige Hurd, were present for his public memorial in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on April 21, 2021.