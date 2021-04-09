Rapper DMX Dead at 50 After Suffering Heart Attack, Fans and Family Mourn

Beloved rapper DMX has passed at the age of 50, just a week after suffering a heart attack.

Family of the late rapper, born Earl Simmons, confirmed his death Friday, April 9, with the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

On April 2 TMZ was first to report the Grammy-nominated rapper was found in a New York home having suffered a heart attack that was triggered by a drug overdose. For days speculation of the rapper’s condition deteriorating sent his loving following into a tailspin of prayers and mourning across social media.

For seven days the iconic “Ruff Ryders” emcee was on life support at White Plains Hospital as droves of fans stood outside awaiting a miracle that sadly never manifested. The hospital also released a statement following the announcement of Simmons’ passing.

Swizz Beatz, “Ruff Ryders” producer and longtime DMX friend, honors the late rapper. @therealswizzbeatz/Instagram

“White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.”

Simmons who is loved for his passionate lyrics, menacing exterior but gentle existence, rose to fame in the ’90s with his album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.” His distinctive growl on tracks became his signature on chart-topping tracks like “We Right Here,” “Who We Be,” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.”

He also made history by becoming the first living artist to have two albums go number one in the same year. Those albums were “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” and “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood” both released in 1998.

But while he enjoyed the success that accompanied his fame, Simmons also struggled with addiction. Simmons described how when was 14 a mentor passed him a blunt laced with crack, a drug that would haunt him throughout his career.

“Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30 and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you? I wouldn’t do that to my worst enemy,” he tearfully explained last fall on the show “People’s Party with Talib Kweli.”

The rapper’s reps have not confirmed claims that drugs were involved in his demise.

Across social media fans and family are mourning the loss of an iconic rapper who was open about his struggles and faith.

