‘I Have to Really Force Myself to Keep it Going’: Rapper DMX’s 5-Year-Old Son Is Diagnosed with Kidney Disease

The 5-year-old son of late rapper DMX, has been diagnosed with stage-three kidney disease. His mother and fiancée of DMX, Desiree Lindstrom, provided an update on their son, Exodus, during her appearance on the “It’s Tricky” podcast with Raquel Harper on March 3.

Exodus (L), DMX (C) and Lindstrom (R) pose on Instagram on Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo: Desiree Lindstrom / Instagram)

Harper asked Lindstrom about his health issues and she replied her son’s condition was stable. “Exodus is stable… He still has stage-three kidney disease,” she revealed. “And I just continue to keep his potassium down,” she said, adding that they closely monitor his blood levels with regular doctor’s visits. “He’s an amazing child. He’s so strong,” she concluded.

The podcast host also asked how Exodus is doing without his father. “Exodus is a strong little boy,” Lindstrom said of how her son is handling his grief. “He’s very, very, very, very, very strong.” She went on to say Exodus misses his father and sometimes cries but quickly moves on. Lindstrom also shared her struggles of grieving the death of her fiancé. DMX died on April 9, 2021, of a heart attack induced by cocaine. He was 50 years old.

“I go up and down with emotions,” she said. “I have to really force myself to keep it going, keep it moving.” She said being in school for studies to become an aesthetician helps her to keep going, along with her responsibilities of taking care of Exodus. “I want him to see he has a strong mother.”

Lindstrom told Harper she often feels lonely without the rapper, especially around the holidays. “My life changed so fast,” she said through tears. “Holidays get lonely because Earl was my family, but I do have Exodus.”

Lindstrom also shared a clip of the podcast on Instagram with a caption. “Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey,” she wrote. “March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease. Take the time to learn about CKD. Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated! #ForeverX.”

Harper also noted during the podcast that Swiss Beatz and Alicia Keys have helped Lindstrom since the rapper’s passing, but insinuated other celebrities who’d promised to help her have not.

Lindstrom replied she was holding her own and there was no love lost. “Life is hard,” she added, before doting on the “Party Up” rapper, their love and his love for his children. She also thanked her Instagram family for motivating her.

