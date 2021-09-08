DMX’s Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ Post About Their Young Son Wishing He Could Be with His Father In Heaven

Those who loved the late rapper DMX are still mourning his loss as the five-month mark of his passing draws near.

The grief of losing a father remains raw for his 15 children, but especially that of his 5-year-old son, Exodus Simmons. Exodus’ mother, Desiree Lindstrom, shared in an emotional post shared to her IG Story just how shattering it is to witness their son long to be with his father.

Exodus, DMX, and Desiree Lindstrom pose for a family photo. (Photo: @desi123love/Instagram)

“It’s so sad and heartbreaking as a mother when your son ask mommy when can we go and be with daddy and God in heaven…! 😭🙏 He misses his daddy so much!” read the expired post.

Lindstrom and the “X Gon’ Give It to Ya’” emcee welcomed their only child together in 2016; three years later they became engaged but never made it down the aisle.

At the age of 50 X passed on April 9 after being in a week-long coma. The Yonkers rapper had been rushed to an area hospital on April 9 following a suspected drug overdose and heart attack.

A week after his passing, Lindstrom shared a throwback photo of the two of them, along with the caption: “The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

At his April 24 memorial Lindstrom, X’s children, ex-wife Tahera Simmons, and music collaborators, including his Ruff Ryders family, all spoke fondly of their time spent with rapper.

“He helped me believe in things that I never thought was possible. I knew Earl was a prophet, because of my background, because of the prophets I learned about,” said Tashera. The duo met when they were 18 and were married for eleven years before divorcing in 2012. The former couple share four children together.

A month after X’s passing his final album, “Exodus,” was released featuring collaborations with Jay-Z, The Lox, Nas and others.