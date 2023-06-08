‘SORAYA Looks So Happy’: Tyrese Gibson Shares a Cute Video of Him and His Youngest Daughter Having Fun on a Ferris Wheel Following His Nasty Child Support Battle with Her Mother

Fans are happy to see Tyrese Gibson in good spirits as he spends time with his 4-year-old daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson, after going through a nasty child support battle with her mother, his second ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

The “Fast and Furious” actor recently celebrated the sweet 16 birthday of his oldest daughter, Shayla Gibson, whom he shares with his first ex-wife Norma Gibson.

The teen’s birthday isn’t until July 11, but Gibson wanted to bring in this milestone a month early at his large Atlanta mansion.

Tyrese and his daughter, Soraya Gibson, enjoy a Ferris wheel ride. (Photo: @tyrese/Instagram)

The 44-year-old gave fans glimpses of Shayla’s extravagant affair through numerous videos shared on his Instagram page. In one video, Gibson can be seen riding on a Ferris wheel with Soraya and her best friend, Seven.

It was later revealed that the little boy is the youngest child of late director John Singleton.

Gibson and Singleton worked closely together in 2001 for the screenwriter’s classic film “Baby Boy.” Gibson played the main character named Jody in the drama.

“We really on a Ferris wheel in my front yard, ain’t that crazy?” Gibson said to his camera. “Shoutout to all the fathers out there in the world.”

Throughout the video, Gibson continuously told his daughter, “I love you,” and raved about her beauty.

“I love you so much, so beautiful look at you,” he said as he panned the camera over to show Soraya’s pink get-up.

“Don’t pay us no mind we on the ferris wheel in my front yard Shaler, sweet 16 is legendary!!!!” he captioned the video.

It didn’t take long before social media users swarmed Gibson’s comment section, celebrating the daddy-daughter bond he and Soraya appear to have.

“This made me SMILE SOOOOOO BIG!!! All [red heart emoji.”

“SORAYA looks so happy.”



“Memories to cherish for life . Amen.”



“Keep being a good father to your kids I think if you take care of your kids you shouldn’t have to pay child support some women or bitter.”

Gibson and Lee were married for four years when their divorce was announced in December 2020. Back in April, Gibson went on a rant calling on prominent figures such as civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Martin Luther King III, and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, to join him at the courthouse following a judge’s order that he pay over $10,000 a month in child support for Soraya.

The R&B singer also accused Judge Kevin M. Farmer of being a racist who allegedly called Lee out of her name.

#Tyrese calls on help of Black leaders after being ordered to pay $10k a month in child support, accusing Judge Kevin Farmer of being racist pic.twitter.com/RInT1ZEcAT — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 23, 2023

“WE HAVE A RACIST JUDGE IN ATLANTA WHO CALLED MY EX WIFE AND THE MOTHER OF MY CHILD A B—H,” he wrote in his lengthy Instagram caption.

Just one day after Gibson’s message, Farmer ordered him to pay his ex-wife more than $230,000 in back child support following his initial order. In addition to that, he was also made responsible for paying $399,000 in legal fees that Lee amassed during their three-year divorce battle. The total amount adds up to over $630,000.

An unhappy Gibson went on another Instagram Live rant claiming that the judge’s ruling was too extreme. He said Soraya never goes without her needs being met, implying that she has been and always will be taken care of.

Gibson is also reportedly paying $11,000 in child support to Norma for Shayla.