‘I Wanted It To Be A Dream So Bad’: DC Young Fly Speaks Out About the Sudden Passing of His Longtime Partner and Mother of His Three Children, Jacky Oh

Comedian DC Young Fly is speaking out and reflecting on the sudden passing of his longtime partner and mother of his children, Jacky Oh.

The YouTuber and former “Wild ‘N Out” star passed away in Miami, Florida, last Wednesday, May 31 at the age of 32. She shared three children with DC, whom she met in 2015, the same year he began starring on the same show.

On June 8, the actor penned a heartfelt post to his other half, whom he praised for her spiritual foundation and being the “greatest mother” he’s ever known.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of reality so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” DC began.

DC Young Fly shares a tribute to his late partner Jacky Oh on Instagram on June 8, 2023. (Photo: @dcyoungfly / Instagram)

“You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!!” he declared. “Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit.”

The “American Soul” actor said he plans to tell their children “how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

He then revealed that he prayed for her during their “last convo,” and he will continue relying on his faith to say strong in this time of grief.

“Love you forever and our kids are super strong G they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise,” he wrote. “LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goin harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”

Fans shared the same sentiment in DC’s comments section, as they flooded it by sending their condolences and sharing emojis of red hearts and praying hands. Remarks poured in from fellow comedians such as Kevin Hart, DL. Hughley, Pretty Vee, and other celebrities such as Moneybagg Yo, Killer Mike, Mario, Kandi Burruss and thousands more.

“DC Young Fly basically said we belong to God and to God we will return,” wrote one. “He ain’t even worried.”

“My prayers are with you brother,” noted another fan.

“Beautifully written!!! Completely saddened by your lost but She’s your guardian angel now and your blessings will continue .. stay strong.”

Cedric the Entertainer added, “Love my brother God got you!! Blessings to you and your family.”

This devastating ass news about Jackyoh really has me beside myself. Beautiful family, and couple man. This is just So so so sad! Prayers for DC young Fly and their kids man. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nKe8yel8zk — 💨 (@shaiboyardee) June 1, 2023

Three days before Jacky Oh’s passing, DC performed onstage with Cedric during their Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy tour along with D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, and host Mike Epps.

Oh was found unresponsive at Homewood Suites by Hilton and later pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove, Miami, just before midnight. The mother of three was reportedly found in her hotel room a day after having surgery known as the “Mommy Makeover” performed by Dr. Zachary Okhah. The procedure usually includes a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, a breast lift and liposuction.

The cause of Oh’s death is unclear, but the Miami Police Department is investigating.