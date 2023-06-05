‘Talking About My Mf’n Grand Baby: Tiny Harris Goes Off on Chika for Complaining About Her Grandchild Crying on a Plane In Twitter Rant, T.I’s Daughter Deyjah Responds

T.I.‘s daughter Deyjah Harris and his wife, Tiny Harris are responding to Chika’s viral rant that Zonnique Pullins says was about her daughter on a plane.

Over the weekend, fans dragged the “Industry Games” rapper after she complained about a baby crying during a first class flight in a rant on Twitter on June 1.

Chika said some harsh statements about the child before Pullins issued a post saying the unnamed tot was T.I. and Tiny’s granddaughter. From her now private account, Chika tweeted, calling the baby a “b—h a—” and a “bastard.”

In one tweet Chika wrote, “To the lady next to me who thought it would be a good idea to buy yourself and your twin infants first class seats on a red-eye flight, who just woke me up by bringing your screaming bastard to OUR seats to soothe her.”

Pullins shares 2-year-old Hunter Zoelle James with fellow rapper Bandhunta Izzy. After two ongoing tweets from Chika about the baby on the flight Pullins hit back with a snarky response about her not caring if Chika lost sleep. She also shared a photo of her daughter and another child seated on the plane together.

It’s unclear how Pullins’ connected Chika’s tweets to her daughter and niece. But it was also confirmed by Zonnique’s aunt the mother of the second child in the photo.

She offered her own explanation in the midst of calling Chika a “peasant” for being mad that a woman and two children were in first class. The aunt also claimed that Chika was sitting Zonnique because she had switched seats on the plane with someone else.

Chika’s apology on June 3 didn’t go over well with critics after she revealed that she had been up for 48 hours and experiencing “bad thoughts” in the midst of her rant. In a video, the Nigerian-American artist admitted what she said was “mean,” but it was her way of releasing her “anger” at the time.

A video of Chika’s apology caught the attention of Zonnique’s mother, Tiny, who responded, “Yeah she talking about my mf’n grand baby! Talking like she wasn’t supposed to be first class or something! TF!!!”

Meanwhile, T.I.’s eldest daughter, Deyjah Harris, who has dealt with her mental health struggles, chose a seemingly softer approach on June 4.

“I just happened to be scrolling and I saw this video,” she began. “I know it’s long and I know nobody cares (let alone her) about anything I have to say but /; when mental health is brought up, I have something to say.”

Instead of criticism, she offered Chika some advice on how to better handle her emotions in a longer post.

i just happened to be scrolling and i saw this video 😬 i know it’s long and i know nobody cares (let alone her) about anything i have to say but /; when mental health is brought up, i have something to say🫤 https://t.co/E69NAjdMne pic.twitter.com/OXz7OIPE2A — Deyjah Harris🤎 (@yafavdeyj) June 4, 2023

“As someone who deals with depression, anxiety, self harm, attempts or ideation myself.. i understand being on the verge of a panic attack or feeling the need to release your anger, but this was NOT the way to go about it,” wrote Harris.

The 21-year-old suggested the Grammy-nominated artist find “more healthier ways to release your emotions” instead of going on a rant.

“You came to the internet, talked about children as a grown woman and called my loved ones out of their names.. that (to me) is not equivalent to releasing your anger, but it rather shows that you are not emotionally mature/intelligent and it feels like there is no accountability being taken on your end.”

Deyjah believes Chika could have quickly and easily resolved her issue had she asked a flight attendant for headphones.

She concluded her post with, “You have plenty of options so you must be honest with YOURSELF + keep it real as to why you brought this to social media.”

Deyjah’s tweet was shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, where most in the comment section applauded her “classy” and intelligent clap back.

“One thing about Deyjah is she going come through with the classy read EVERYTIME!”

“This is Tip Harris’ daughter for sure.”

“If Deyjah is speaking up then you know you done f—ked up.”

“SAY THAT, Deyjah!! Very well put, and emotionally intelligent young lady.”

Chika is used to running to social media with her issues. She is also the same rapper who went viral in 2018 for calling out Kanye West over his support of Donald Trump.