‘OH IMMA STAND BEHIND ZONNIQUE’: Rapper Apologizes After Calling Crying Baby In First Class ‘Bastard’, Child Turns Out to Be T.I. and Tiny’s Granddaughter

Fans are dragging rapper Chika following her social media rant after she was awakened during a first-class red-eye flight by a crying baby. The artist’s foul rant included her calling the baby a “b—h ass” and a “bastard.”

Chika would later see a response on social media claiming the baby she was complaining about is the grandchild of recording artists T.I. and Tiny. Their daughter, Zonnique Pullins, said she is the mother of the crying child, and fans tore Chika up online for the terrible things she said about the baby.

Chika posted her Twitter rant on June 1 and complained she was wakened by the child’s crying.

“The the lady next to me who thought it would be a good idea to buy yourself and your twin infants first class seats on a red eye flight, who just woke me up by bringing your screaming bastard to OUR seats to soothe her,” she wrote. “I just bought $34 wifi at 4 am to call you a stupid b—h. p.s. i hate you and hope you get a paper cut between each finger tomorrow, you senseless wench. like are you literally mentally delayed? What makes you think a 1 y/o will shut their b—h ass up on a 7 hour flight that takes off at ONE F—KING AYE EM.”

The tirade also had Chika accusing Pullins of shaking her baby.

“You ALREADY had them up past bedtime. idc the circumstance. take yo ass to economy at LEAST. this why i understood that man in the ‘so is the babv’ video cuz F—K YOUR KIDS and she was shaking the damn baby y’all. and gripping her arms tight to try to shut her up. but that’s none of my business. i’m not CPS.”

So it was ZONNIQUE' baby Tiny's GRANDBABY Chika was cussing and fussing about. Chika my sister done burned too many bridges, and there's nothing I can do for her now SHE CUSSED OUT A BABY pic.twitter.com/44cuxE8fXU — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 3, 2023

Chika tried to apologize after her tweet went viral and she was dragged for being “inflammatory” but insisted she “wasn’t cruel” to anyone.

“posting because i think it’s important & because i understand that people who actually do want to support me were also offended by my inflammatory thread yesterday,” wrote the rapper. “i’m sorry cuz it was triggering/infuriating to many. i just don’t like being seen as someone i’m not. i wasn’t cruel to anyone, i was mean *about* someone. stop conflating the two and acting like i caused harm. i can own what i did, i will not own what is projected onto me. i’m sorry.”

Fans dragged Chika for her tirade under a post shared by The Shade Room.

“Now she would have to fight me,” wrote one fan. “Chika mad aggressive online.”

“What’s up with all these ppl on a PUBLIC plane wanting private plane accommodations make it stop asap !”

“OH IMMA STAND BEHIND ZONNIQUE! no slander will be tolerated! and why is she calling a baby a ‘bi—h ass bastard.’ PRAY FOR HER!

Several fans wondered who Chika is. “Who tf is Chika?”

Pullins, whose daughter Hunter Zoelle James is 29 months old, clapped back on Twitter and seemed unbothered by Chika losing sleep.

“wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af.”

wait I’m in tearssss not chika boo was mad my child was cutting up in first class😭😭😭😭 you should of just sat there and been mad babe..she sky priority af🤭 pic.twitter.com/PJpGE3zRUU — baby spice (@Zonnique) June 3, 2023

Apparently, the other “twin” on the flight was the 4-year-old child of Twitter user _beautifulrose, who described Pullins as her niece in a scathing response to Chika.

Chika is an up-and-coming rapper whose single “High Rises” was released in 2019. The artist’s tweets are now protected.