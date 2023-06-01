‘Imagine Being Proud’: Lizzo Fans Call Out ‘Petty’ Candace Owens for ‘Bullying’ After the Conservative Boasted About Getting Blocked on Twitter By the Singer 

After months of trolling and body-shaming Lizzo, Candace Owens seemed surprised when she realized the singer blocked her on Twitter.

Owens first went off on a Twitter rant back in April, where she accused the body-positive entertainer of glorifying obesity.

Candace Owens (left) and Lizzo (right). (Photos: @lizzobeeating/Instagram; @candaceowens/ Instagram)

The political commentator also called women who called Lizzo beautiful “batsh-t insane” and told men “do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty.”

Owens went off again in another Twitter rant on May 31. She shared another rude comment attached with a screenshot noting she’d been blocked by the “Juice” vocalist.

“I guess Lizzo wasn’t lying when she said ‘truth hurts,’ Owens tweeted, referring to Lizzo’s Grammy-winning song. “But yeah, clinical obesity is still the number 1 killer in America so let’s stop glorifying it. @lizzo.”

And just like the last attack, Lizzo fans came to her defense as they called out the conservative for her “mean” antics online. One called her a “bully,” while another tweeted, “You are mean.”

Here’s what others had to say:

“Why are you always being a hateful person? Can you not just leave people alone to be who they want to be? Lizzo is comfortable in who she is,” wrote one. “Can you say the same?”

“You’re such a loser. Imagine being proud of bullying someone. Nice example for your kids.”

“She’s much more beautiful than you are. Truth hurts.”

“She doesn’t have to observe your anti-woman hate. The fact you are triggered to post it without a reference tweet ‘shows’ the petty one is you.”

The Twitter block came much later after Lizzo clapped back at an internet troll who shared a snarky remark questioning her eating habits.

“How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating,” they tweeted, along with a video clip of Lizzo’s tribute performance to the late, great Tina Turner.

The “Truth Hurts” singer responded by sharing her own post with a caption from her private Twitter page. She suggested that she might be stepping away from the app due to the large amount of daily trolling.

“‘JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis It’s really starting to make me hate the world,” she wrote. “Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t.”

Lizzo went on to say that she eats clean and exercises, and her body looks how it looks. She also noted that the love did not outweigh the hate on social media.

“Y’all really need to touch grass,” she continued. “I’m not trying to BE fat I’m not trying to BE smaller I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out! Yall speak on s**t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated. I HATE IT HERE. The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY. Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F*****G FARM.”

Lizzo added that all she wanted to do was look at “dance videos and science news” instead of being bombarded with negative comments on a daily basis.

“ALSO: to the people who haven’t had an original thought or fresh air in years… BEING FAT ISNT MY ‘BRAND’ BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS THAT. THATS IT. THATS ALL. My ‘brand’ is FEEL GOOD MUSIC My ‘brand’ is CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE My ‘brand’ is BLACK GIRL LIBERATION.”

Lizzo’s Twitter account is now private and has been since Owens’ initial attack in April.