‘Sidney and Kid Back Together Again’: Tisha Campbell’s Reunion with Kid ‘n Play Has Fans Begging for a ‘House Party’ Reboot with the Original Cast

Tisha Campbell and her “House Party” crew are still rolling tight 33 years after the popular film was released in theaters.

The beloved actress shared photos on Instagram of her with co-stars Christopher “Play” Martin and Christopher “Kid” Reid that took fans of the 1990 teen-comedy flick on a trip down memory lane.

“Rollin’ rollin’ roll with #kidandplay now,” read part of a caption on a post of Campbell and her “forever friends.”

L-R: Singer Keith Washington, Christopher “Play” Martin, Tisha Campbell, Christopher “Kid” Reid, and DJ Wiz. (Photo: @Tishacampbellmatin/Instagram)

The industry veteran starred in the first two installments of the five-film franchise as Sydney, Kid’s love interest. She also made an appearance in the third movie, “House Party 3.”

Kid ‘n Play were among the handful of celebrities who joined Campbell as she hosted a “Pajammy Jam” party on the Tom Joyner Cruise.

In the comment section, fans expressed how thrilled they were to see her alongside the “Gittin Funky” emcees.

“Nostalgia!! I was in 11th grade when I saw this movie, my favorite!! Now my 23 year old daughter’s favorite!! Thank you guys so much,” wrote one person.

Other comments included:

“Sidney and Kid back together again.”

“Kid n Play looking more like Adult n Work. All jokes aside it good to see everyone happy and healthy.”

“Don’t tease us like this cause a reunion Would be fire!”

As for a possible reboot, those who still love the original production already have a few ideas for story plots that could reunite even more of the original cast. Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, Joe Tory, Daryl Mitchell, and a host of other actors all helped make the Reginald Hudlin screenplay a success.

One fan suggested, “You guys should do a house party reboot but you guys the parents of your own kids that put on a house party like you guys.”

Another person wrote, “Man O man!!! The memories! Is it wrong to ask if we could get another HP with the ORIGINAL cast?? Maybe make it a Vow renewal for Play who finally settled down or something lol! Joking, but not really joking. Blessings to you all.”

At the top of the year, the LeBron James and Maverick Carter produced reboot of the cult classic was released. It starred “The Chi” actor Jacob Latimore and British actor Tosin Cole. The revamped take saw a struggling music producer and scheming party promoter throw a grand house party in James’ home while he was away.

Though the movie catered to the new and younger generation, it did touch on some of the original film’s memorable moments, such as the iconic dance battle scene, Kid ’n Play vs. Sydney and Sharene, played by Johnson.

“I can still do the ‘House Party’ dance, actually better now more than ever because I didn’t know what I was doing then,” Johnson, who choreographed the dance moves, told Jemele Hill in 2021.

While her signature moves made the new cut, she and Campbell did not appear in the film. Kid ’n Play, however, did make a brief cameo.