‘How You Throwing a House Party In Lebron James Place and Invite AD?’: House Party Trailer Hits Social Media and Fans Are Stumped

LeBron James continues his reach in Hollywood after the trailer for his reimagined “House Party” made its debut, and the surprise drop has folks on social media already chatting.

British actor Tosin Cole and “The Chi” star Jacob Latimore serve as lead characters in the movie, which follows two friends struggling to make ends meet and who decide to throw a massive party at an exclusive mansion they work at as house cleaners in an attempt to rack up some extra cash.

Tosin Cole (L) and Jacob Lattimore (R). Photo: House Party/ YouTube

It’s soon revealed that the pair actually is in the Los Angeles Lakers star’s home. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute teaser video is packed with treats, including several A-list celebrity cameos from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne and a teammate of LeBron’s, Anthony Davis.

There is even a hologram of LeBron that gives him daily compliments such as telling him he handled the decision to join the Miami Heat in 2010 “perfectly.”

However, reactions from viewers on social media weren’t as positive. Folks quickly took to social media, sharing their thoughts on the naughty remake. “Space Jam 2 and now helping fund that terrible looking House Party,” wrote one displeased critic. “LeBron James might be my enemy.”

Space Jam 2 and now helping fund that terrible looking House Party. LeBron James might be my enemy. — New/T.Spooky (@NewTSage) October 14, 2022

Another added, “The entire premise is flawed. How, in the age of social media and Nest cameras, can you possibly have a secret house party in LeBron James’ mansion WITH HIS FRIENDS AND TEAMMATES THERE!?!”

That person added, “What is it with dude’s ego that he has to do these bad remakes of 90s films?”

The entire premise is flawed. How, in the age of social media and Nest cameras, can you possibly have a secret house party in LeBron James' mansion WITH HIS FRIENDS AND TEAMMATES THERE!?!



What is it with dude's ego that he has to do these bad remakes of 90s films? — Paul Little 🎮 (@ItsPaulLittle) October 14, 2022

“How you throwing a house party in Lebron James’ place and invite AD?” quipped a third person.

How you throwing a house party in Lebron James place and invite AD? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kNxwEwQHb9 — Call Me Mr. Flo 🫡 (@MASKCM13) October 14, 2022

However, not everyone was quick to write off the upcoming project, including one fan who wrote, “Okay I was skeptical but this actually looks DUMB funny.”

Okay I was skeptical but this actually looks DUMB funny https://t.co/k6yJsFVLUT — AaronSmarter (@AaronSmarter) October 14, 2022

A YouTube user added, Mann” Y’all buggin!!! This fire AF!!! The original Kid and Play had their hands all on this film. Appreciate it for what it is.”

Talks about a new installment of the ’90s franchise happened in 2018, when it was first announced that the famed athlete would produce it with his SpringHill Entertainment partner Maverick Carter. It originally featured Kid ‘n Play.

This is definitely not a reboot,” James told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, Feb. 13. “It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie. Everyone I grew up with loved ‘House Party.’ To partner with this creative team to bring a new ‘House Party’ to a new generation is unbelievable.”

“House Party” reimagined is set to come to HBO Max on Jan. 13, 2023.