‘They Looking This Good Still?’: Tisha Campbell and A.J. Johnson Reunite on New Comedy Series 30 Years After Starring In ‘House Party,’ Fans React

Tisha Campbell and fellow actress A.J. Johnson are reuniting for a new television project. The entertainment veterans were last seen sharing camera time for the cult classic “House Party.”

Johnson surprised fans when she shared a video of herself and Campbell on the set of “Act Your Age.” The “Martin” show alum and fellow actresses Kym Whitley and Yvette Nicole Brown star in the comedy series, which is set to premiere on Bounce TV in the spring of 2023. The sitcom will have 16 episodes and is described by Variety as being “Golden Girls”-esque for a younger generation.

Tisha Campbell and A.J. Johnson Photo: Tishacampbellmartin/Instagram

“This is our first time we’re working together in 30 years!” squealed Campbell in one of the clips. Elsewhere in the short video, the women are seen talking outside of the “Baby Boy” lead’s set trailer and sharing an embrace in between takes. The ladies’ reunion spurred nostalgia for their fans, who loved them as Sharane, played by Johnson, and Sydney, played by Campbell, in the 1991 dance party flick.

“Y’all still look tf good! Better work y’all!! Sharane & sidneyyyyy,” wrote one fan.

“Do y’all realize they are say 30 years??? And they looking this good still????? AMAZING,” wrote another.

A third commented, “I’m praying that the dance from house party gets recreated in the new movie.” And a fourth wrote, “I know that’s right, two legends.”

In October, the official trailer for the “House Party” remake was released. The film is produced by NBA superstar LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter’s production company, SpringHill Company. The movie is expected to open in theaters on Jan. 23.

Johnson appeared on the “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast in 2021, where she revealed she choreographed the film’s iconic dance battle. Although 30 years have passed, she swears she is still more than capable of hitting every move.

“Yes, I can still do the ‘House Party’ dance, actually better now more than ever because I didn’t know what I was doing then,” Johnson, whose real name is Adrienne-Joi, explained. “Now I know it’s worth a million bucks if you can go down and have Meg Thee Stallion knees. So I’m like how ‘bout Megan got A.J. knees because I was down there first!” she added.

A few years ago, the women indulged fans when they live streamed one of their many chit-chat sessions. In it, Campbell expressed gratitude for the ways that Johnson has shown up for her throughout the course of their decades’-long friendship.

The “Uncouple” star said years ago she endured a personal trauma that led her and Johnson to a rough patch, yet when Campbell needed a friend Johnson was there. “When she heard what I was going through, she said, ‘…’I’m going to be here however you need me to be here as a friend,’” recalled Campbell.

She continued, “Even in the moment where I was like, ‘Get the f—k out,’ that moment, she called me the next day. It was, ‘I’m going to bypass your anger, and you’re upset, and I see you.’ She’s one of the few people who saw me and was my friend the way I needed her to be my friend, not the way other people may have wanted to be my friend. She was there the way I needed her. That speaks volumes as to who she is as a person, as a beautiful African American