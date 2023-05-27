‘She Ate the Whole 8 Count’: Blue Ivy Carter’s Choreography Blows Fans Away While Performing with Mom Beyoncé During Her Renaissance World Tour

Blue Ivy Carter is going viral after joining her mother Beyoncé on stage during her recent tour stop in Paris, France.

As if her mom’s Renaissance World Tour wasn’t historic enough, the mother-daughter duo was captured performing together on May 26. Blue joined the singer to perform “MY POWER,” a track from Bey’s 2019 soundtrack “The Lion King: The Gift.”

“This that war, this that bloodline,” she sang before introducing her oldest child. “Give it up for Blue,” Bey told the crowd as they cheered.

The 11-year-old made a surprise appearance showing off her dance skills alongside her mother, before joining the singer’s backup dancers.

The second-youngest Grammy winner wore a glittery silver top and cargo pants and oval sunglasses, similar to her mom. Her father, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, was also spotted in the crowd next to Roc Nation artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans on Twitter were impressed with Blue Ivy’s skills and how effortlessly she hit every move of the choreography. Many were stunned at how well she kept up with what appeared to be a tough and difficult routine.

“This is so beautiful i can not. She ate the whole 8 count omg.”

“OMG PERIODDD!!! My niecey blue ate that.”

“Giving us her auntie Solange’s cool-calm-collected energy!”

Proud grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson also celebrated the monumental moment in separate posts on her Instagram page. “Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people ! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter No Fear.”

Blue last showed us her moves while joining her mother on stage earlier this year during her $24 million performance at the Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. They sang another popular track from the album, titled “Brown Skin Girl.” She wore a dazzling red ensemble, while Beyoncé wore a yellow outfit with a feathered skirt and headpiece.

The pair most recently went viral last week after the “Break My Soul” singer sent fans into a frenzy over two photos and a handwritten note she shared on Instagram. The first image features her in a salon chair in front of samples of hair oils or products. The second was a throwback of young Beyoncé getting the end of her braids curled.

“Is that second pic blue or bey??” asked one fan in the comments. Another said, “I’m looking at the second photo like is that you or is that Blue? And you know what? I’m okay with not knowing lol.”

In the note, she shared a story of how she would sweep the floor at her mother Tina Lawson’s salon as a young girl.

“Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done,” she penned, referring to her former platinum-selling girl group with fellow singers Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

“I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” the 41-year-old continued.

“I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” Beyoncé shared.

As expected, a substantial number of individuals — consisting of fans and other celebs — flocked to her page, sharing their eager anticipation for her new project. Many believe “The Fighting Temptations” actress is currently in the process of preparing to release a hair-care line or open her own salon.

One wrote, “Ma’am is on a whole tour AND starting a hair care line. We gotta get to work y’all we aren’t doing enough. Beyoncé has 24 hours in her day and here we are scrolling and liking.”

Although the launch date for her hair-inspired product or line has yet to be revealed, fans can keep up with Beyoncé as she tours all around the world. Her next stop is in London, United Kingdom at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29.