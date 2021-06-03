‘Can the Show Leave?’: Evelyn Lozada Announces Her Shocking Departure from ‘Basketball Wives,’ Fans Demand That the Show End

“Basketball Wives” fans are calling for the show’s cancelation after Evelyn Lozada announced her departure from the series for a second time on Wednesday, June 2. The former “BBW” star revealed during an interview on “Just the Sip” that she would not be returning for season 10 of the VH1 series.

Lozada, who has been a part of the cast since 2010, disclosed the reason behind her exit was because she wanted to make room for the possible opportunities the universe has to offer. She said at the 4:33 mark of the interview, “My announcement today is that I am no longer going to do ‘Basketball Wives.’ I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things.”

Evelyn Lozada announces on “Just the Sip” that she wouldn’t be returning to “Basketball Wives” after a decade with the franchise. Photo:@E!News/YouTube

The 45-year-old added that while it was a hard decision to make, she knew it was time to close this chapter in her life. “It’s been a hard decision because I could do it with my eyes closed, but at the same time it’s so difficult, and it takes so much energy. It’s not the most positive energy, and I just want to open it up to the universe to allow other things to flow in. Sometimes you have to say, ‘All right, I gotta walk away from this. I have to close the door.’ “

Lozada mentioned that this isn’t the first time she has contemplated leaving the show. The mother of two explained that she was feeling conflicted during “the last couple of seasons.” She also revealed that her children’s opinions played a part in her exit. Lozada has a daughter, Shaniece Hairston, 27, and a 7-year-old son named Carl Leo Crawford.

She described how in the early days of “BBW,” she didn’t care about what happened in the scenes, but as she got older, her conscience changed things because she worried about what her “kids are going to see.” She said, “Although I always deliver, I walked away from it feeling heavy.”

Lozada also shared despite being an OG of the show and knowing the ropes of making good television, she just considered reality TV a job. “It’s a job. It’s always been a job for me. I do it. I’m done. My personal life looks nothing like that. My personal life is boring and quiet.”

Lozada has been a part of the “BBW” for over 10 years and previously left the show to star on OWN’s docu-series “Livin’ Lozada,” which ran from 2015 to 2016. Lozada made her full-time return to “BBW” a year later in 2017.

Following her announcement, Lozada shared an Instagram post, insinuating new beginnings. She wrote, “And suddenly you just know it’s time to start something new & trust the magic of beginnings ✨💫🌟🙏🏽♥️.”

Evelyn Lozada uploaded an Instagram post about “new beginnings” following her departure announcement from “Basketball Wives.” Photo:@evelynlozada/Instagram

Upon hearing the news, fans expressed how they felt the show should be over. One even mentioned how they are sick of the series’ cast members and their ongoing feud with Ogom “O.G.” Chijindu stemming from their colorist remarks.

“That show need to be cancelled anyway.”

“Throw the whole show away I’m sick of them and the OG beef.”

“The show has ran its course anyway. Time to end it.”

“Can the show leave??”

“The show might as well cancel now.”

The term cancelation in regards to “BBW” has been used once before. In March, after Lozada revealed that season nine of the VH1 show would be reduced to seven episodes and no reunion, many speculated the end was near. Lozada disclosed the news on Twitter by retweeting and responding to a post that said, “@EvelynLozada Ev how many more episodes of BBW we have left before the reunion? I could’ve sworn last week they said we had only a few left. Did I hear wrong?”

She told the follower, “2 more episodes – No reunion.” Since “Basketball Wives” ended in March, there hasn’t been any official word on its renewal for season 10.